V. Wells presents artwork to Bichette, Blue Jays stars

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Baseball artist V. Wells stopped via the Toronto Blue Jays spring coaching facility this week to provide his newest murals.

Wells, the most-commissioned sports activities artist, captured the 3 Blue Jays superstars, in conjunction with their fathers, who additionally had been large league stars in their very own proper.

“It’s special, me, Cavan (Biggio), and Vladdy (Guerrero, Jr.) have grown up together and in the spotlight, we have a special place for each other in our lives,” Blue Jays shortstop and St. Pete local Bo Bichette informed ABC Action News. “A picture like that is really cool.”

“I try to put all the detail in there that’s important to these guys,” Wells added.

Wells is the daddy of three-time all-star Vernon Wells.

When a professional soccer occupation didn’t pan out for Wells, he became to artwork.

“I always liked drawing and had the best coloring books in town and all that stuff,” he stated.

His first commissioned paintings was once the 1978 media information for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.

“Only a couple hundred bucks,” he stated. “I said, well, this is a lot less painful than coming across the middle. Let’s see if I can do that more.”

Wells stuck his large spoil in 1989 when Upper Deck buying and selling playing cards employed him to paint their group checklists playing cards, which have been portraits of a chosen participant from every group.

“I thought it was too good to be true,” he stated. “All you have to do is they’ll tell you who they want to do, send you the pictures, you do the paintings, and send them back.

“My work was different then. I look at those cards now, I like some of them, but because of the technique I was using, I don’t like them that much.”

He’s transform a highly-accomplished artist, doing maximum of his paintings for MLB golf equipment that need to honor their avid gamers for attaining milestones.

“It doesn’t mean I am better than everybody,” Wells stated. “I’m willing to work around the clock more than some. It’s tough. There’s a lot of people that can do what I do.”