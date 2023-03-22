Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalised after attack at Florida gym







American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was once hospitalised after being ambushed through a bunch of attackers in the toilet of a gym in South Florida.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose actual title is Daniel Hernandez, sustained accidents to his face and bruises, in line with his legal professional, Lance Lazzaro, reviews `Variety`.

Lazzaro stated the rapper was once attacked in and out of doors the LA Fitness gym sauna through 3 or 4 males who beat him up, although he attempted preventing again. “He had cuts to his face and bruises,” Lazzaro stated.

The legal professional stated that the perpetrators fled after staff heard the disturbance.

Police in South Florida have been known as, and Hernandez was once transported by way of ambulance to an area health center, in line with Lazzaro. As of now, it’s unclear if the rapper stays hospitalised.

Lazzaro informed TMZ he plans to make sure Hernandez will get some coverage, since he was once launched from federal jail in April 2020. Hernandez was once arrested and sentenced to 2 years in jail in 2019 on 9 fees, together with racketeering, drug trafficking and firearm offences relating to his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

Hernandez gained a shortened jail sentence after he cooperated with federal officers to imprison his mates. He was once launched early because of COVID-19 considerations, after a pass judgement on known as the rapper a “model prisoner.”

In a video leaked on Twitter, considered one of Hernandez`s assailants is heard pronouncing, “Take a picture. I`m gonna be famous now.” Another video captured a bloodied Hernandez strolling out of the gym.

According to a number of media reviews, Hernandez was once ejected from a Miami baseball stadium Friday for being intoxicated and nerve-racking fanatics.

