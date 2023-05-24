Uvalde artist wants murals downtown permanently

On the night time sooner than the one-year mark of the tragedy, Jackie’s father, Javier Cazares, stood in entrance of his daughter’s colourful mural and tearfully described the anticipation of the impending anniversary. Cazares has spent the final yr pushing for responsibility for regulation enforcement’s failed reaction right through the capturing and advocating for gun reform. Meanwhile, divisions during the small town deepened as some citizens expressed their need to transport on and take away consistent reminders of the tragedy round the city. Ortiz, then again, argues by contrast, mentioning, “We can’t put up with the status quo. We need to protect our children at any cost. For those [who] didn’t lose a child, they just wanna move on because they don’t wanna be defined by the tragedy. We’re not defined by the tragedy, we’re defined by how we respond to the tragedy.”

