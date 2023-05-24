South Korean supplier plans $40 million auto parts plant in Georgia near new Hyundai complex

A South Korean corporate will construct a $40 million manufacturing facility to make heating and cooling programs near a Hyundai Motor Group auto meeting plant in coastal Georgia

STATESBORO, Ga. — A South Korean corporate will construct a $40 million manufacturing facility in coastal Georgia to make heating and cooling programs near a Hyundai Motor Group auto meeting plant.

Hanon Systems introduced Tuesday that it could construct the plant in Statesboro, with plans to rent a minimum of 160 new staff.

Hanon Systems is the 8th primary supplier to find in the area after Hyundai mentioned in 2022 that it could construct a $5.5 billion plant to collect electrical cars and batteries in Ellabell, Georgia. The website online may just develop to eight,100 staff and is slated to start generating cars in 2025.

Hanon Systems and 7 different providers have since pledged to take a position greater than $2 billion and rent 4,800 other folks.

“Today’s announcement aligns with our option to improve the trade shift towards electrification whilst rising our North America footprint,” Hanon Systems CEO Ming Sun said in a statement.

Like a number of South Korean suppliers, Hanon Systems already supplies a Hyundai assembly plant in Montgomery, Alabama, and a Kia plant in West Point, Georgia. Based in Daejon, South Korea, Hanon Systems makes heating and air conditioning systems at a plant in Shorter, Alabama, that opened in 2003 and has expanded at least three times.

The company plans to begin production in May 2024 at a plant in a business park on the southern outskirts of Statesboro.

A majority of Hanon Systems is owned by a South Korean private equity firm, while the rest is publicly traded. The company has plants worldwide and was created by combining Halla Climate Control, and related businesses from Visteon Corp., Cooper Standard Automotive and Magna International.

Hanon Systems may just qualify for $3.2 million in state source of revenue tax credit, at $4,000 in line with task over 5 years, so long as employees make a minimum of $31,300 a 12 months. The state may even pay to coach employees. The corporate may just qualify for different incentives, together with assets tax breaks from Bulloch County.