USFL Week 6 scores, takeaways: Stars hand Breakers second straight loss after 4-0 start; Showboats stay hot

It’s exhausting to consider, however the USFL has already entered the second part of its 2023 season. The second part guarantees to be an exhilarating one, as all 8 groups are nonetheless within the hunt to earn one of the vital 4 playoff spots.

Week 6 began with the Memphis Showboats profitable their 3rd straight recreation (after an 0-3 get started) by way of blanking the Pittsburgh Maulers, who fell to 2-4. Saturday’s second matchup noticed the protecting champion Birmingham Stallions post an outstanding 27-13 win over the Michigan Panthers. Birmingham, after losing two of its earlier 3 video games, stepped forward to 4-2, whilst the Panthers misplaced their fourth straight recreation to fall to 2-4.

Sunday’s motion began with the Philadelphia Stars night time their file to 3-3 after handing the as soon as 4-0 New Orleans Breakers their second straight loss. Week 6 will begin with the New Jersey Generals taking at the Houston Gamblers.

Below are the overall rankings from every finished recreation up to now along side the most important takeaway from every Week 6 contest.

Saturday

Memphis Showboats 22, Pittsburgh Maulers 0

Birmingham Stallions 27, Michigan Panthers 13

Sunday

Philadelphia Stars 16, New Orleans Breakers 10

New Jersey Generals vs. Houston Gamblers (4 p.m. on Fox)

Sunday’s video games

Stars gradual Breakers offense; New Orleans now tied atop South

There wasn’t a lot isolating the Stars and Breakers on Sunday. The largest distinction was once the Stars’ defensive ranking on Amani Dennis’ 72-yard pick-six that gave Philadelphia a 13-0 lead not up to 4 mins into the second quarter.

New Orleans — which now sits in a tie atop the South Division after its second straight loss — rallied again however was once not able to finish its comeback bid after arising empty on its closing 4 possessions. The Breakers neglected a golden alternative to tie the ranking when Matt Coghlin neglected a 42-yard box purpose following Nevelle Clarke’s interception off Stars quarterback Case Cookus.

Sunday was once a difficult one for Breakers quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The USFL’s main passer, Bethel-Thompson threw two interceptions towards the Stars whilst finishing not up to 58% of his throws. This got here at the heels of the Breakers’ first misplaced closing week, once they controlled simply 10 issues towards the Showboats.

Saturday’s video games

Defensive dominates once more for Memphis

Defense has been one of the vital major causes at the back of the Showboats’ three-game profitable streak. Including Saturday’s shutout win over Pittsburgh, Memphis has held its closing 3 warring parties to a mixed 20 issues. Along with no longer permitting any issues Saturday, the Showboats’ protection arrange Memphis’ closing ranking when Kyree Woods picked off Maulers quarterback James Morgan overdue within the 3rd quarter. It was once one among 3 interceptions for the Showboats protection.

Memphis additionally were given a ranking from its particular groups when Derrick Dillon returned a neglected 59-yard box purpose try 109 yards for a landing.

Stallions money in on crimson zone alternatives

Statistically, it was once an attractive even recreation between the Stallions and Panthers. The largest other between the crew groups was once how they fared within the crimson zone. Birmingham scored touchdowns on 3 of its 4 journeys within Michigan’s 20-yard-line, whilst the Panthers have been simply 1 of three within the crimson zone.

Birmingham’s largest crimson zone stand came about halfway in the course of the 3rd quarter. Protecting a 20-10 lead, the Stallions pressured Michigan to kick a box purpose after Josh Love was once not able to finish his 3rd down move. The Panthers then put the sport away after scoring a landing on their resulting force. The back-breaking ranking was once courtesy of Stallions quarterback Alex McGough, who threw two landing passes previous to his 10-yard landing run. McGough’s cast play was once complemented by way of Stallions operating again C.J. Marable, who ran for 100 yards on 18 carries.