Berlin police investigate report of Russian exiles falling ill

German police say they’re investigating after exiled Russians who attended a convention in Berlin remaining month connected to a Russian opposition determine reportedly suffered well being issues
BERLIN — German police are investigating reviews that a minimum of two Russian exiles fell ill across the time they attended a convention in Berlin remaining month connected to a Russian opposition determine.
Berlin police showed their investigation in an e mail responding to a question through The Associated Press, however would not give any main points. The probe is being carried out through a police unit that handles politically motivated crimes.
The Russian media outlet Agentstvo reported that two individuals in an April 29-30 convention arranged through Russian opposition determine Mikhail Khodorkovsky skilled well being issues across the time of or after the development.
Natalia Arno, head of the U.S.-based Free Russia Foundation, mentioned in a May 16 Facebook post that she awoke with acute ache and abnormal signs throughout a travel to 2 European towns earlier than she returned to the United States. There is a few suspicion that she used to be poisoned, in all probability through a nerve agent, Arno mentioned within the post.
In a 2d case, Agentstvo reported {that a} journalist it did not determine will have advanced signs earlier than the assembly arranged through Khodorkovsky.
Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper first reported at the investigation through German police.
