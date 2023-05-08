USFL Week 4 scores, takeaways: Breakers win clash of division leaders to go 4-0, Stallions win on kick return





The fourth week of the 2023 USFL season were given off to a wild get started as two groups that entered as underdogs now not most effective received outright however ruled. Then the league's most effective final unbeaten confirmed why it is the group to beat.On Sunday, the New Orleans Breakers received a fight of division leaders, as the highest group within the South knocked off the North-leading New Jersey Generals, 20-17. The Breakers stay the USFL's most effective unbeaten group at 4-0. Then within the Week 4 finale, the protecting champion Birmingham Stallions wanted a overdue 91-yard kick return to hang off the Pittsburgh Maulers.The weekend's motion started on Saturday because the Houston Gamblers stunned the Philadelphia Stars 41-16 in the back of a three-touchdown day by way of operating again Mark Thompson — who averaged greater than 10 yards according to elevate. Then the Memphis Showboats, who entered the weekend winless and a 6.5-point underdog, disillusioned the Michigan Panthers 29-10. Showboats kicker Alex Kessman were given the sport’s first six issues on the board with two area targets of over 50 yards.We’ve were given takeaways beneath from each and every sport. First, a take a look at the Week 4 rankings:SaturdayHouston Gamblers 41, Philadelphia Stars 16Memphis Showboats 29, Michigan Panthers 10Sunday New Orleans Breakers 20, New Jersey Generals 17Birmingham Stallions 24, Pittsburgh Maulers 20 Sunday’s video gamesBreakers most effective 4-0 group after topping N.J. in the back of QB-RB comboTwo not unusual topics for the undefeated Breakers has been the secure play of quarterback and previous CFL megastar McLeod Bethel-Thompson and operating again Wes Hills. On Sunday, Bethel-Thompson finished over 70% of his throws for 279 yards. The former CFL megastar finished 3 passes on the Breakers’ game-winning power to beat the Generals, who entered the sport atop the North Division at 2-1.Per standard, Bethel-Thompson’s favourite goal used to be tight finish Sage Surratt, who pulled down six passes for 94 yards. The two hooked up for a 33-yard achieve on the sport’s first power to lend a hand arrange Hills’ nine-yard landing run. Hills’ 2nd landing of the sport — and league-leading 8th of the season — gave New Orleans a 14-7 lead overdue within the 3rd quarter. Along along with his 88 dashing yards, Hills racked up 71 extra yards on seven catches. Led by way of linebacker Vontae Diggs, the Breakers’ protection held Generals quarterback De’Andre Johnson to simply 113 yards on 7 of 14 passing. New Jersey had way more good fortune on the bottom, as Johnson, reigning USFL Offensive Player of the Year Darius Victor and Trey Williams dashing for a mixed 172 yards and a landing on 20 carries. The Breakers and Generals entered the fourth quarter tied 17-17. A 25-yard area purpose by way of New Orleans kicker Matt Coughlin with 7:10 final proved the adaptation within the sport.Both those groups made the playoffs ultimate season, however misplaced within the semifinals. Chances are, they are going to be within the combine once more this 12 months.Stallions win mystery on Deon Cain’s 91-yard kick returnThe Stallions went 10-1 ultimate common season prior to profitable the inaugural USFL championship, however after shedding to the Breakers ultimate week and trailing Pittsburgh with not up to 7 mins final on Sunday, they have been in jeopardy of surpassing their 2022 loss general after simply 4 weeks. The Maulers had taken a 21-7 lead with 6:52 left within the sport on a Troy Williams 34-yard run for a landing. And that is when this took place. Deon Cain returned the following kickoff 91 yards for landing, which grew to become out to be the overall issues within the sport. Williams, the Maulers’ quarterback, used to be each the group’s main passer (217 yards, no TDs or INTs) and rusher (63 yards, 1 TD). Stallions quarterback Alex McGough threw a couple of pricey interceptions, however did have a TD on 157 yards passing. He, too, led his group in dashing (48 yards, 1 TD). Saturday’s video gamesShowboats earn first win as kicker steals display earlyThe Memphis Showboats entered Week 4 because the league’s most effective winless group, however they modified that with a dominating efficiency in opposition to a Michigan Panthers squad that had entered with only one loss — and used to be enjoying on its house turf at Ford Field in Detroit.Memphis’ first two rankings have been back-to-back 50-plus backyard area targets by way of Alex Kessman — a 54-yarder adopted by way of a 53-yarder within the first quarter (Kessman later added a 37-yarder within the 3rd quarter). Kessman used to be inactive ultimate week, reportedly due to on-field struggles. The Showboats’ Anthony Butler helped his group stretch the lead to 13-0 after selecting off Michigan quarterback Josh Love to arrange a landing run by way of quarterback Cole Kelley. Kelley threw for 151 yards and had two dashing touchdowns — the Showboats’ most effective TDs on offense. Memphis’ protection led the way in which, with two interceptions in addition to a strip sack fumble that used to be returned to the home by way of Jeff McCulloch. Love had began sturdy for the Panthers this season, as they started 2-0, however used to be held to simply 58 yards passing with a TD and INT on Saturday. Michigan additionally performed Carson Strong at quarterback, however he fared no higher, throwing for 76 yards and not using a TDs and an INT.Gamblers’ Thompson runs wild; Stars now not shiningThe Philadelphia Stars reached ultimate 12 months’s USFL championship sport and there used to be no reason why to suppose they would not be within the combine once more this season, with Case Cookus returning as beginning quarterback and the group kicking off 2023 with a victory.However, it is been not anything however losses for the Stars for the reason that opener, and Saturday’s defeat used to be probably the most lopsided but because the Gamblers received by way of 25 issues. Cookus, who went 24-of-36 for 189 yards with a TD and an INT, is one of the league’s passing leaders. But Philly’s Week 4 dashing chief controlled a whopping 16 yards, and its protection is in a tie for permitting probably the most issues this season.It used to be a miles other tale for Houston’s dashing assault, as Mark Thompson ran for 134 yards and 3 TDs on most effective 13 carries. Gamblers quarterback Kenji Bahar additionally had a large sport, throwing for 230 yards with 2 TDs and no choices. It used to be Houston’s 2nd immediately win after an 0-2 get started. 