2023 NBA playoffs schedule, bracket, TV channel: Knicks and Warriors look to even series on Monday





Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports The 2023 NBA playoffs will proceed Monday with the overall two Game 4s of the convention semifinal spherical. The New York Knicks have misplaced each video games that Jimmy Butler performed, which won't bode smartly for them as they get in a position to face the Heat in Miami Monday evening. In the nightcap, the Warriors will take a look at to conquer the 30-point defeat they sustained towards the Lakers Saturday evening. Game 4 may also be in Los Angeles.On Sunday evening, Denver's two-time MVP Nikola Jokic dropped a playoff career-high of 53 issues on the Suns — and within the procedure additionally dropped Suns proprietor Mat Ishbia again into his courtside seat when he would not relinquish the ball to the Nuggets megastar after it landed out of bounds. However, with regards to the series, the Suns were given the victory and are heading again to Denver tied at 2. Earlier within the day, James Harden scored 42 issues together with the go-ahead 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in extra time to carry the 76ers over the Celtics and tie their series at 2 as smartly.As the bracket adjustments, we are keeping an eye on the entirety you want to know concerning the 2023 NBA playoffs. Below is the day-to-day playoff agenda in addition to the former effects, the playoff bracket, dates, instances and TV/streaming data. 2023 NBA playoff bracket Kim O’Reilly, CBS Sports All video games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV may also be streamed on fubo (take a look at totally free). All instances Eastern.Sunday, May 7Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 — OT (Series tied 2-2)Game 4: Suns 129, Nuggets 124 (Series tied 2-2)Monday, May 8Game 4: Knicks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Miami leads 2-1)Game 4: Warriors at Lakers: 10 p.m., TNT (Los Angeles leads 2-1)Tuesday, May 9Game 5: 76ers at Celtics, 7:30 p.m., TNTGame 5: Suns at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNTWednesday, May 10Game 5: Heat at Knicks, 7:30 p.m., TNTGame 5: Lakers at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNTThursday, May 11Game 6: Celtics at 76ers, 7:30 p.m., ESPNGame 6: Nuggets at Suns, 10 p.m., ESPNFriday, May 12Game 6: Knicks at Heat, TBD, ESPN (if essential)Game 6: Warriors at Lakers, TBD, ESPN (if essential)Sunday, May 14Game 7: 76ers at Celtics, TBD (if essential)Game 7: Suns at Nuggets, TBD (if essential)Game 7: Lakers at Warriors, TBD (if essential)Monday, May 15Game 7: Heat at Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT (if essential)NBA playoff effectsSaturday, May 6Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86 (Miami leads 2-1)Game 3: Lakers 127, Warriors 97 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)Friday, May 5Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102 (Boston leads 2-1)Game 3: Suns 121, Nuggets 114 (Denver leads 2-1)Thursday, May 4Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100 (Series tied 1-1)Wednesday, May 3Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87 (Series tied 1-1)Tuesday, May 2Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105 (Series tied 1-1)Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)Monday, May 1Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)Game 2: Nuggets 97, Suns 87 (Denver leads 2-0)Sunday, April 30Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101 (Miami leads 1-0)Game 7: Warriors 120, Kings 100 (Golden State wins 4-3)Saturday, April 29Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107 (Denver leads 1-0)Friday, April 28Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99 (Series tied 3-3)Game 6: Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85 (Los Angeles wins 4-2)Thursday, April 27Game 6: Celtics 128, Hawks 120 (Boston wins 4-2)Wednesday, April 26Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95 (New York wins 4-1)Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 — OT (Miami wins 4-1)Game 5: Warriors 123, Kings 116 (Golden State leads 3-2)Tuesday, April 25Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics, 117 (Boston leads 3-2)Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109 (Denver wins 4-1)Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130 (Phoenix wins 4-1)Monday, April 24Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 3-1)Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 — OT (Los Angeles leads 3-1)Sunday, April 23Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93 (New York leads 3-1)Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125 (Series tied 2-2)Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 121 (Boston leads 3-1)Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 — OT (Denver leads 3-1)Saturday, April 22Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0)Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads 3-1)Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99 (Miami leads 2-1)Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)Friday, April 21Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Boston leads 2-1)Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79 (New York leads 2-1)Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111 (Denver leads 3-0)Thursday, April 20Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97 (Philadelphia leads 3-0)Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97 (Sacramento leads 2-1)Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124 (Phoenix leads 2-1)Wednesday, April 19Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1)Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1)Game 2: Nuggets 122, Wolves 113 (Denver leads 2-0)Tuesday, April 18Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)Monday, April 17Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)Sunday, April 16Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)Saturday, April 15Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)Friday, April 14 (play-in)Wednesday, April 12 (play-in) Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)Hawks 116, Heat 105Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102 — OT 