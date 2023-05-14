USFL 2023 schedule, scores: Dates, times for the entire 10-week regular season and playoffs





Getty Images

The United States Football League (USFL) is about to make a comeback for its 2d season, 4 a long time after it in the beginning existed from 1984 to 1986. There are a couple of adjustments in the league, with the addition of 3 new venues: Memphis, Canton and Detroit, becoming a member of Birmingham, which hosted all regular season video games ultimate 12 months and will proceed to take action this 12 months as neatly. The Birmingham Stallions are the protecting champions.

The 10-week regular season will start on April 15 and will see the most sensible two groups from each and every department qualify for the playoffs. The semifinals will happen on June 24-25, with the USFL Championship Game set to be performed in Canton on July 1.

- Advertisement -

The complete agenda for the season has been launched, with Week 1 video games being: Philadelphia Stars 27 as opposed to Memphis Showboats 23; Birmingham Stallions 27 as opposed to New Jersey Generals 10; Michigan Panthers 29 as opposed to Houston Gamblers 13; New Orleans Breakers 22 as opposed to Pittsburgh Maulers 15.

The USFL is dedicated to bringing soccer to fanatics throughout the nation and will cater to a various target audience by way of visiting more than one towns over the process the season. You can observe all the USFL motion on our site and stay your self up to date with news, schedules and effects.



