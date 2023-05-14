Nephew of woman killed in Fort Lauderdale murder-suicide speaks out amid investigation – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The passing of Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp has left family members mourning and in surprise. According to the Fort Lauderdale Police, Ms. Bass-Kemp was once shot and killed inside of her own residence through her spouse, Richard Kenneth McDonald, sooner than he set the home on fireplace in a murder-suicide.

Keenan Johnson, Ms. Bass-Kemp’s nephew, shared with 7News his disbelief and ache over the tragedy. He printed that he can’t even carry himself to take a look at the home the place his aunt died on Thursday night time. “I’m hurting. She’s my favorite aunt right now, and it was hard, it was hard,” shared Mr. Johnson.

The government reported that Mr. McDonald fired his weapon inside of the home, putting Ms. Bass-Kemp fatally. The sufferer’s son, who came to visit to seek advice from, found out the frame and known as 911. The panicked second was once captured on a telephone name to the emergency dispatcher. He mentioned Ms. Bass-Kemp’s spouse “pulled a gun out on me,” after which barricaded himself in the house sooner than beginning a hearth.

Mr. Johnson mentioned that he frequently visited the couple and remaining noticed his aunt handiest two days sooner than her tragic passing. He famous that he by no means expected such an unpredictable match. “I knew him; we talked every now and then. I would come over, talk to him by himself, both of them together, I’d talk to her, and everything seemed good to me,” he mentioned.

The Bass-Kemp circle of relatives launched a commentary, expressing their profound disappointment: “With the tragic passing of Gwen, the world has lost a shining light, and our family grieves the loss of a daughter, a sister, a mother, and a grandmother. Gwen was the very best of all of us. We will miss her contagious smile, her infectious laugh, and her endless love for her family….”

