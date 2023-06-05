USC football recruiting: Four-star EDGE Kameryn Fountain commits to Trojans over Tennessee, South Carolina

Four-star edge rusher and top-50 total prospect Kameryn Fountain has declared his dedication to USC and trainer Lincoln Riley on Monday. He is among the peak gamers within the state of Georgia and selected the Trojans over a number of doable SEC suitors, together with Tennessee and South Carolina.

Fountain finalized his resolution in a while after his respectable talk over with to USC, which is his first travel to Los Angeles. He continues to be scheduled to talk over with Georgia on June ninth and Tennessee on June twenty third, however it’s unclear if he nonetheless plans on attending the ones visits.

“It was a blessing,” as Fountain told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong of his decision. “Really it was the way I bonded with the coach and also the academic program they talked to me about. All the majors I’m thinking about, engineering, business, real estate they’re No. 1 in that and they can really help me out with that. USC it wasn’t just football, football, football, it was outside of football, how you’re doing mentally, physically, emotionally.”

247Sports ranks Fountain because the No. 50 prospect nationally and No. 6 EDGE within the 2024 magnificence.

“I see USC going a long way these next few years,” Fountain stated. “They’re going to develop me to be a standup and a three-technique guy and help me work on my weaknesses.”

Landing a pledge from Fountain used to be simply a part of a a hit respectable talk over with weekend for the Trojans. He is the fourth prospect within the remaining two days to publicly devote to USC, following four-star cornerback Dakoda Fields and 2 three-stars in protection Jarvis Boatwright and offensive lineman Hayden Treter.

USC’s 2024 recruiting magnificence now ranks No. 31 within the 247Sports Team Composite with seven general commits.