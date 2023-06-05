WATCH: Indiana State outfielder pretends to catch home run ball during NCAA Tournament game

During a up to date NCAA Tournament game towards Iowa, Indiana State’s junior outfielder Adam Pottinger entertained the gang via pretending to catch a ball hit out of the park. The Sycamores had been main 11-7 on the backside of the 7th inning, and Iowa’s Brayden Frazier used to be attempting to assist his crew minimize the deficit via hitting a home run deep left-center. Pottinger ran in and jumped, as though to catch the ball ahead of it went over the wall. He jogged again along with his glove closed, and the gang and announcers went wild, pondering Pottinger had pulled off a miracle catch. However, Pottinger opened his glove to display that he, in truth, didn’t catch the ball, making for a funny second. Despite the ignored catch, Pottinger had a excellent day, extending his on-base streak to 36 consecutive video games, the longest on-base streak since Mitch Hannahs become the trainer in 2013. Indiana State went on to beat Iowa 11-8 and received a price tag to the Super Regionals for the primary time in program historical past. They will face the winner of Arkansas and TCU later this June.