US military: Islamic State leader killed in Syria







The drone strike used to be the newest in a sequence of assaults concentrated on al-Qaida-linked militants and senior contributors of the Islamic State staff.

DAMASCUS, Syria — A drone strike performed by way of the American-led coalition in northwestern Syria has killed a senior member of the Islamic State staff who used to be in price of making plans assaults in Europe, the United States army stated Tuesday. The guy killed Monday in the strike used to be recognized by way of a U.S. army observation as Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri. The army observation added that his loss of life "will temporarily disrupt the organization's ability to plot external attacks." The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition warfare track, stated on Monday that one individual used to be killed in a drone strike close to the rebel-held village of Kefteen. The opposition's Syrian Civil Defense, sometimes called the White Helmets, stated it evacuated the person from the scene of the assault and he later succumbed to his wounds. The strike used to be the newest in a sequence of assaults during the last years concentrated on al-Qaida-linked militants and senior contributors of the Islamic State staff in northwestern Syria. Most of the ones killed by way of U.S. moves in the rebel-held Idlib province during the last years have been contributors of al-Qaida offshoot Horas al-Din, which is Arabic for "Guardians of Religion." The staff contains hardcore al-Qaida contributors who broke clear of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the most powerful rebel staff in Idlib province. In February, a drone strike killed two males, whom native activists first of all recognized as Horas al-Din contributors. The Observatory later stated that probably the most two killed used to be a senior member of the Islamic State staff that used to be defeated in Syria in March 2019.

