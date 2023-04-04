1 dead, several injured in train crash near The Hague

One particular person has died and a few 30 passengers are injured, a lot of them severely, after a train partly derailed near the Dutch town of The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — One particular person died and a few 30 passengers had been injured, a lot of them severely, when a train partly derailed near The Hague in the early hours of Tuesday, sending no less than one carriage right into a box subsequent to the tracks, Dutch emergency services and products mentioned.

Television pictures confirmed one of the crucial other folks the use of makeshift bridges to move a canal operating along the rails to achieve the train in the darkness. Many home windows in the train carriages had been damaged. It was once now not transparent if that came about right through the coincidence or as passengers tried to flee.

Injured passengers had been handled in properties near the rails and transported in a fleet of ambulances to hospitals, together with a “calamity hospital” opened in the central town of Utrecht.

The explanation for the coincidence that came about round 3:25 a.m. (0125 GMT) in the city of Voorschoten, near The Hague, was once now not straight away transparent. Dutch media reported that there was once a small development crane at the tracks, however government didn’t straight away verify that.

“This is an incredibly tragic accident. I sympathize with the victims. Unfortunately, there is also a fatality to mourn. My thoughts go out to all the family and friends of those involved,” Voorschoten Mayor Nadine Stemerdink mentioned in a observation.

Ingrid de Roos, a spokeswoman for native fireplace services and products, informed news display WNL {that a} small fireplace broke out on the rear of the train however was once briefly extinguished.

John Voppen, CEO of the rail community corporate Pro Rail, referred to as the coincidence “a black day for Dutch railways and mentioned the motive was once underneath investigation.