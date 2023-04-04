US Marshals catch couple charged with murder, child sex abuse in Mexico

The couple was once added to the 15 maximum sought after in the U.S. listing in February.

The U.S. Marshals Service on Friday stuck a Washington state couple who was once at the run when they allegedly murdered and sexually abused a child.

Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his female friend, Araceli Medina, 38, had been sought after on a warrant out of Washington and that is the reason once they fled, according to government.

The duo additionally fled with their 5 youngsters, which spawned a global manhunt that led government to Mexico, the U.S. Marshals Service mentioned.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) teamed up with the Marshals to assist seek for the 5 lacking youngsters, who’ve been returned to the U.S. and positioned in protecting custody, in keeping with the discharge from the company.

The Marshals had increased the couple to the 15 maximum sought after in the U.S. listing on Feb. 15.

“We are so thankful that all five missing children have been rescued safely,” mentioned John Bischoff, who oversees the Missing Children Division at NCMEC.

“The crimes that Araceli Medina and Edgar Casian-Garcia are charged with are heinous and we commend the unwavering dedication of law enforcement,” Bischoff mentioned. “This successful rescue is a testament to the critical importance of collaboration and community involvement in safeguarding our most vulnerable population.”

U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District of Washington had evolved information that positioned the fugitive couple in Mexico.

Medina and Casian-Garcia stay in the custody of government in Mexico pending extradition lawsuits. They did not instantly have a attorney or attorneys indexed for them.