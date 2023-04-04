Jury awards family of teen killed by Texas cop $26.1 million

Roy Oliver was once convicted of homicide within the loss of life of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. A verdict was once reached in his federal civil trial.

DALLAS — A jury has reached a verdict within the federal civil trial for a former North Texas officer who was once convicted within the homicide of a 15-year-old boy in 2017.

The trial started final week for Roy Oliver, who was once an officer with the Balch Springs Police Department when he fatally shot Jordan Edwards on April 29, 2017.

While responding to a disturbance name, Oliver shot right into a automobile with 5 youngsters within that was once riding away. Edwards was once shot within the again of the top and died.

Oliver was once discovered accountable of homicide in 2018 and was once sentenced to fifteen years in state jail.

Now, Oliver was once again in courtroom as Edwards' family filed a civil lawsuit, in quest of damages.

After listening to testimony final week, the jury on Monday discovered that Oliver used over the top power when he killed Edwards and that he’s now not entitled to certified immunity, which is usually used to give protection to officials and their movements from civil court cases.

The jury additionally awarded Edwards’ family a complete of $26.1 million within the lawsuit: $8.5 million to Edwards’ father, Odell, for damages; $2.1 million in property for damages reminiscent of psychological anguish and funeral bills; and $11 million in punitive damages.

During the trial final week, the jury heard testimony from Odell Edwards and Oliver himself.

Oliver stated in his testimony: “I grieve for the family and what they are going through.” When speaking concerning the incident, he stated, “I was just in fear that he was moving for a firearm.”