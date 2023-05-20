Saturday, May 20, 2023
type here...
Entertainmentbollywood

Urfi Javed SLAMS Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘costume slaves’ remark over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfit; ‘Mai jaan na chalti hu…’

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Urfi Javed SLAMS Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘costume slaves’ remark over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfit; ‘Mai jaan na chalti hu…’



Cannes 2023 remained to rule the headlines over the previous couple of days. The International Film Festival noticed probably the most greatest stars from around the globe glamming up French Riviera. Many of the highest celebrities from India too attended the development. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Guneet Monga – Cannes 2023 has fairly a couple of Indian celebrities strolling the crimson carpet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a continuing at Cannes for a very long time. This time too she didn’t fail to provoke the hundreds as she wore a silver robe with a teach hood. AlternativelyThe Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri criticised using ‘Costume Slaves’ on the tournament regarding the individuals who assist divas set up their robes. NowUrfi Javed has hit again at him.

Urfi Javed reacts to Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet

Urfi Javed is understood for her out-of-the-box type. Her experimentation with outfits the usage of props will get numerous consideration. She is fairly lively on social media too. So giving it again to Vivek AgnihotriUrfi Javed reputedly taunted the director as she wondered – from the place did he gain his type stage? She additionally wrote that Vivek Agnihotri will have to were the only to direct the film Fashion.

Check out Urfi Javed or Uorfi Javed’s tweet underneath:

- Advertisement -

While Vivek Agnihotri gained harsh feedback from netizens over his tweetin his subsequent tweethe clarified that his feedback don’t have anything to do with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He discussed that he’s no longer speaking about her relatively simplest concerning the ‘dress slavery’. He stated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is only a fashion/type ambassador on this case she isn’t liable for it.

Vivek Agnihotri is very best recognized for The Kashmir Files that was once some of the greatest hits of final yr. Starring Anupam Kher Darshan Kumar extra – the movie was once in accordance with the go out of Kashmiri Pandits.

- Advertisement -


*************].






Source link

Previous article
Fast X: Vin Diesel was a bouncer who fought, danced and found his name
Next article
A.J. Brown almost hit by vehicle on bike during Eagles Autism Challenge, jokes it was a Cowboys fan

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks