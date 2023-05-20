A.J. Brown almost hit by vehicle on bike during Eagles Autism Challenge, jokes it was a Cowboys fan

This weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles held a nice tournament for his or her Eagles Autism Foundation, which contains a 5K run, and your possibility of a 30-mile or 10-mile bike trip. One beautiful cool side of the Eagles Autism Challenge is that dozens of Eagles participate on this exercise, so you’ll be able to run/bike subsequent in your favourite gamers.

Star wideout A.J. Brown was some of the gamers participating within the Eagles Autism Challenge, and he were given reasonably a scare during the bike-riding portion. While on Instagram Live, Brown looked as if it would almost get hit by a vehicle, and dropped his telephone.

Check out the video under:

Brown later took to Twitter to provide an explanation for what took place, and let everybody know that he is advantageous:

Brown even joked, tweeting, “I think I saw a star on the license plate.” Likely a connection with the rival Dallas Cowboys.

Brown was reasonably the pickup for the Eagles remaining offseason. In 2022, he post profession numbers around the board with 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns whilst the Eagles made it to Super Bowl LVII. Thankfully, Brown wasn’t injured in what looked to be a shut name on Saturday morning.