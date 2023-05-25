Thursday, May 25, 2023
Updated: DeSantis Signs Elections Revamp | Headlines

By accuratenewsinfo
TALLAHASSEE — On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a vital elections invoice, additional limiting voter-registration teams and making it more uncomplicated to run for the presidency with out resigning from gubernatorial place of job as he entered the 2024 White House race.

