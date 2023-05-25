Diesel fuel crime ring busted | Houston, Texas news

Authorities have arrested 8 people who find themselves accused of being a part of a large-scale fuel robbery ring that stole over 100,000 gallons of fuel from fuel stations within the Houston area. The suspects are related to greater than 60 circumstances of fuel robbery between February and October of 2022. Eight different suspects suspected of being concerned within the crime ring are nonetheless being sought.

The Manvel Police Department and the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center each performed a key function within the investigation of the fuel robbery ring.

How Was the Fuel Stolen?

Authorities reported that the suspects manipulated fuel pump programs the use of a procedure referred to as “pulsar tampering”. By the use of a tool to connect to the fuel pump, the fuel go with the flow was once manipulated, simplest charging the suspects for a fragment of what they in fact took. The fuel was once then bought to truck drivers at discounted charges after being transported to truck yards.

Officials have mentioned that all these crimes harm now not simplest the fuel station the place the fuel was once stolen from, but additionally reputable truck drivers who’re competing in an even marketplace.

The suspects who’ve now not but been arrested face fees of attractive in arranged crime and evading motor fuel tax, either one of that are first-degree felonies. If convicted, every suspect may resist 99 years in jail.

If you might have any information in regards to the whereabouts of the suspects, please touch the Manvel Police Department at 281-489-1212.

Facing Charges

The 8 suspects who’ve already been arrested are charged with attractive in arranged crime and evading motor fuel tax. Their bonds were set at $500,000 every.

