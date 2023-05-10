UK Athletics apply for £300,000 from UK Sport to help with Diamond League costs

- Advertisement -

Crisis-hit UK Athletics have carried out for up to £300,000 from UK Sport to help quilt the costs of July’s Diamond League assembly – and can uncover if they’ve been a hit by way of the tip of this month.

Mail Sport understands the cash-strapped governing frame have bid for investment amid fears their showpiece fixture on the London Stadium may lead to losses of £500k.

UK Sport – the general public frame accountable for investment elite game – have by no means in the past invested within the Diamond League. The closing athletics tournament they supported was once the World Championships in London in 2017.

However, UK Sport’s funding information states that ‘world series events’ can also be allotted up to £300k.

Their main occasions panel will evaluate UKA’s software and make a advice later this month.

The Diamond League makes its go back to London this summer season for the primary time in 4 years

UKA are in determined want of money to quilt prize cash, trip and look charges for the London tournament. They are suffering to keep afloat having posted losses of £1.8million within the closing monetary 12 months, with their financial savings down to simply £430k.

Last week, it emerged that they’re going to close their head administrative center at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium this summer season and ask body of workers to paintings from house to save £100k a 12 months in hire.

UKA have now not paid a number of most sensible coaches for months, whilst body of workers also are being made redundant.

London Marathon boss Hugh Brasher printed closing month that he was once in talks with UKA about imaginable monetary improve, whilst the Great Run Company have additionally been approached for help.