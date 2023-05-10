Melbourne police search for driver after man killed in hit-and-run crash



Police are searching for the driver of a white SUV believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 62-year-old man dead in Melbourne Monday evening.

- Advertisement -

Officers said the crash happened around 7:18 p.m. in the area of Babcock Street and Seminole Avenue.

After striking the pedestrian, who was later identified as Michael J. Forrest of Melbourne Beach, the unknown driver allegedly stopped and then left the crash scene without providing help.

- Advertisement -

Forrest was later taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Seminole Avenue from Babcock Street, police said.

- Advertisement -





Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the traffic homicide unit at 321-288-8288.