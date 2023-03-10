UIL State: Lipan boys and girls championship history

LIPAN, Texas — Winning state championships make recollections that final a life-time.
A North Texas highschool can write its title in much more illustrious history with a boys state basketball championship win on Saturday. With a win, Lipan High School would transform the primary Texas faculty in 16 years to say state championships in each boys and girls basketball in the similar season.
For the boys, a state identify would mark their fourth championship all-time. Lipan boys received state in 1993-94, then grabbed back-to-back titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18, according to UIL state archives.
Lipan advances to the state identify recreation.
The final faculty to win a state championship in each boys and girls basketball in the similar season used to be Nazareth. Both the Nazareth boys and girls received the 1A-Division 2 state championship in 2006-07.
Lipan boys will tackle La Rue La Poynor on Saturday, March 11. Tip-off for the 2A UIL state championship is ready for 1:30 p.m. Saturday from the Alamodome.
