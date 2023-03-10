UIL State: Lipan boys and girls championship history

Lipan advances to the state identify recreation.

If the boys win state, Lipan would be the 1st Texas faculty to win state in each boys and girls basketball in the similar season in 16 years.

The final faculty to perform the feat used to be when Nazareth received 1A-Division 2 in 2006-07 #UILState https://t.co/ou4JTVcUEM

— Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) March 10, 2023