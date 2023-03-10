Head of Denver airport doesn’t need waiver to lead the FAA, Biden administration says

President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Federal Aviation Administration — the CEO of Denver International Airport — does now not need a congressional waiver to permit him to serve in the position, the U.S. Transportation Department’s best legal professional stated in a Thursday letter to Congress.

Federal legislation calls for the FAA administrator to be a civilian and a few Republicans, together with U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee rating member Ted Cruz of Texas, had stated Phil Washington, who served in the Army from 1976 to 2000, will require a waiver from Congress to serve in the position.

But Transportation Department common recommend John Putnam stated in a Thursday letter to Cruz, bought Friday by means of States Newsroom, that as a result of Washington’s provider ended greater than twenty years in the past, he isn’t a member of the army.

“Mr. Washington retired from the U.S. Army after 24 years of stellar service in July 2000 as a Command Sergeant Major,” Putnam wrote in the letter. “Since his retirement from the army just about 23 years in the past, Mr. Washington has engaged in only civilian interests and obviously suits the undeniable and extensively understood which means of the phrase ‘civilian.’

“No further analysis is required to confirm Mr. Washington’s eligibility. If Congress had wanted to impose additional restrictions on individuals with prior service in the military, it could have done so.”

A spokesperson for the Transportation Department showed the letter’s authenticity however declined to remark additional on the factor Friday.

Putnam, who was once an power, setting and transportation legal professional in Denver ahead of becoming a member of the Biden administration, stated he was once responding to a March 2 letter from Cruz inquiring about Washington’s {qualifications} to lead the FAA.

In a Friday commentary, Melissa Braid, a spokeswoman for Republicans on the Senate Commerce Committee, disagreed with Putnam’s interpretation.

“Congress and the President have strictly, repeatedly, and on a bipartisan basis interpreted the law, since it was written, as excluding retired military members like Phil Washington,” she wrote.

“Now a politically-appointed Department of Transportation lawyer from Denver simply denies this inconvenient truth and declares, based on a dictionary and an unrelated NASA statute, that Congress was wrong on the numerous occasions it required legislative waivers.”

Washington enlisted in the Army in 1976. He retired in 2000 as a command sergeant primary. He then spent greater than two decades in public transit, main businesses in Denver and Los Angeles ahead of getting the activity at Denver’s airport.

Federal statute calls for the FAA administrator to be a “civilian,” although it does now not outline the time period or say for the way lengthy a former provider member should be retired. A an identical requirement that the Defense secretary now not be an active-duty army member calls for a secretary to have ended their army profession a minimum of seven years ahead of they’re showed.

Congress can — and robotically does — grant waivers to permit former army participants to serve in civilian roles. But Washington’s case is quite difficult as a result of Republicans, who’ve in large part adverse Washington’s affirmation, keep watch over the U.S. House and each chambers of Congress would have to approve a waiver.

The absence of a waiver may motive issues for the FAA beneath Washington, Cruz warned at a March 1 confirmation hearing.

“If Senate Democrats forced this nomination through without a waiver, a legal cloud will hang over every single FAA action,” the Texas Republican stated.