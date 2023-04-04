UConn Huskies defeat San Diego State to win NCAA men’s basketball title, climaxing their dominance in the tournament

Houston — After six video games and 240 mins of natural dominance that ran via March, then a part of April, it in the end changed into transparent there was once just one factor that might prevent the UConn Huskies.

The ultimate buzzer.

- Advertisement -

The crew from Storrs, Connecticut, crowned off one in all the maximum spectacular March Madness runs in historical past Monday night time, clamping down early then breaking issues open past due to deliver house its 5th nationwide identify with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.

“We knew we were the best team in the tournament going in, and we just had to play to our level,” mentioned Dan Hurley, who joined Jim Calhoun and Kevin Ollie as the 3rd trainer to lead UConn to a identify.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, a school basketball skilled, did not cling again in praising the Huskies, pronouncing, “You have to talk about them as one of the most dominant teams that we have seen in the last couple of decades.”

“You have to talk about them as one of the most dominant teams that we have seen in the last couple of decades.”@JonRothstein was once blown away by means of the Huskies efficiency in this Tournament. pic.twitter.com/1ibomVdQIW — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 4, 2023

- Advertisement -

UConn’s lanky megastar ahead, Adama Sanogo, gained Most Outstanding Player honors, completing with 17 issues and 10 rebounds in the ultimate. Tristen Newton additionally had a double-double with 19 issues and 10 forums.

The Huskies (31-8) changed into the 5th crew since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament video games by means of double-digits on the manner to a championship. They gained the ones six video games by means of a median of a good 20 issues, just a fraction lower than what North Carolina did in sweeping to the identify in 2009.

Head trainer Dan Hurley of the University of Connecticut Huskies celebrates along with his crew once they defeated the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship sport at NRG Stadium on April 03, 2023 in Houston. - Advertisement - Getty Images



UConn constructed a 16-point lead past due in the first part, most effective to see the Aztecs (32-7) trim it to 5 with 5:19 left. But Jordan Hawkins (16 issues), – whose cousin, Angel Reese, gained MOP honors the night time prior to to assist LSU take the ladies’s identify – replied with a three to cause a 9-0 run.

“It’s absolutely amazing that we both get this opportunity,” Hawkins mentioned. “The family reunion is going to be crazy.”

Keshad Johnson scored 14 issues for San Diego State, which got here up one win shy in this, its first shuttle to the Final Four. Darrion Trammell and Lamont Butler, he of buzzer-beater status in the semifinal towards Florida Atlantic, had 13 apiece.

San Diego State trainer Brian Dutcher was once an assistant with Michigan again in the Fab Five days when the Wolverines misplaced in the ultimate two years in a row. One of the Fab Five, present Wolverines trainer Juwan Howard, was once there to console his former trainer.

“We had to be at our best. We weren’t at our best,” Dutcher mentioned. “A lot had to do with UConn.”

UConn, the favourite and best-seeded crew at No. 4 for this Final Four filled with underdogs, set the level for this win over an 11:07 stretch in the first part all through which the Aztecs did not make a basket. Unable to shoot over or move round this tall, lengthy UConn crew, they ignored 14 immediately pictures from the ground.

They went from main by means of 4 to trailing by means of 11 and after they were not getting pictures blocked (Alex Karaban had 3 and Sanogo had one) or altered on the inside of, they had been arising quick – a telltale signal of a crew that was once out of hops after that 72-71 buzzer-beater win two nights previous.

UConn fan Bill Murray, whose son is an assistant for the Huskies, was once one in all the few celebrities readily available to watch them make it 5 for 5 in identify video games. This one marked the final that Jim Nantz would name after 37 years in the back of the mic.

“The one thing I learned through all of this is, everybody has a dream and everybody has a story to tell. Just try to find that story. Be kind,” Nantz mentioned as a part of his ultimate sign-off from the Final Four.

“Thank you for being my friend” Jim Nantz with some wonderful phrases as he wraps up his ultimate National Title Game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NtxPkxzcAp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2023

He’s had a large number of UConn tales to inform over the years, despite the fact that this without a doubt wasn’t the maximum dramatic.

Even with that temporary bout of uncertainty halfway via the moment part, UConn by no means in point of fact let the fifth-seeded Aztecs, who overcame a 14-point deficit in the semifinal, get started fascinated about any further last-second dramatics.

This was once a crew constructed strictly for 2023 – replenished by means of Hurley, who went to the switch portal to in finding extra out of doors capturing after back-to-back first-round exits in the tournament. Despite the rebuild, UConn was once in the “others receiving votes” class in Week 1 of the AP ballot.

“We weren’t ranked going into the year, so we had the chip on our shoulder,” Hurley mentioned. “We knew the level that we could play at, even through those dark times.”

Despite the new-age roster construction, there was once one thing decidedly old-school about the manner the Huskies took care of industrial in the early going.

They did not even suppose a lot about 3-point capturing at the get started – did not make one till greater than 13 mins into the sport – as an alternative skip passing into Sanogo on the post and dressed in down SDSU whilst construction the early lead two issues at a time.

The Aztecs had been too excellent a crew to cave, and an over-pursuing protection is what caused the past due run to inside 5. But a crew constructed on protection completed the sport most effective capturing 32% from the ground.

“We cut it to five. I think there were people in the stands that thought, ‘Hey, they’re capable of doing it again,’ and we were,” Dutcher mentioned. “But we ran into too good of a team.”

And Sanogo – make that Adama – provides himself to others on a first-name foundation up on that campus – UConn legends like Kemba (Walker), Rip (Hamilton) and Emeka (Okafor). Sanogo averaged 19.7 issues and 9.8 rebounds over UConn’s six-game cruise via the tournament.

Once the confetti stopped falling, Sanogo recalled a preseason consult with the crew gained from Okafor.

“After he watched our practice, he was like, ‘I see that I can count on you guys, you guys are a special team,'” Sanogo mentioned.

After UConn placed on a March Madness sanatorium, everybody else can see that now, too.