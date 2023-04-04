SCOOP: MM Keeravani and Ajay Devgn team up for Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha : Bollywood News

Golden Globe winner composer M M Keeravani is again in Bollywood after a hiatus of 5 years. His song used to be remaining heard in Hindi cinema in Mukul Abhyankar’s 2018 mystery Missingstarring Manoj Bajpayee Tabu.

- Advertisement -

SCOOP: MM Keeravani Ajay Devgn team up for Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Keeravaniwhose tune ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s RRR is a world phenomenonhasover the yearsbeen heard sporadically in Bollywood. He now returns to attain song for Neeraj Pandey’s subsequent movie Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha which options Ajay Devgn within the lead.

Keeravani says that he has no reservations about scoring song in Bollywood cinema. “I was very active in Hindi cinema in 2000-2002. The BhattsMahesh Mukesh invited me to do several scores. I enjoyed doing music in their films. Some of their songs like ‘Jadoo Hai Nasha Hai’ ‘Awarapan Banjarapan’ (both from Jism) became popular. After that I got very busy in Telugu cinema. I couldn’t focus on Bollywood. The offers too were not exciting,” he stated.

- Advertisement -

NowKeeravani says that he’s open to just right provides from any a part of India. “And why only India? Anywhere in the world is equally comfortable for me. In Hindi cinemaI have a comfortable work relationship with Neeraj Pandey. I did music in Neeraj’s Special 26 Baby. When he offered the Ajay Devgan filmI accepted without hesitation,” he stated.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn celebrates his birthday by means of website hosting particular screening of Bholaa for 100 underprivileged kids in Mumbaisee pictures

More Pages: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha! Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

- Advertisement -

Catch us for newest Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies replaceBox administrative center collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiLeisure NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi films most effective on Bollywood Hungama.