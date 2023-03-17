Friday, March 17, 2023
type here...
Florida

U.S. maternal mortality hit six-decade high in COVID, highest in Black women

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
U.S. maternal mortality hit six-decade high in COVID, highest in Black women



Watch CBS News


- Advertisement -

Maternal death rates in the U.S. hit a 60-year high during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the death rate among Black women was nearly three times higher than it was for white women. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns reports on the sharp increase in pregnancy-related deaths in Black Americans. Then, Eugene Declercq, a professor of community health sciences at the Boston University School of Public Health joined John Dickerson on Prime Time to discuss.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.




Source link

Previous article
No apology from Pence after ‘homophobic joke,’ Chasten Buttigieg says
Next article
Here’s the exact date to list your house in DFW

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks