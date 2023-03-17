No apology from Pence after ‘homophobic joke,’ Chasten Buttigieg says

Chasten Buttigieg, writer and the husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, advised co-hosts of ABC’s “The View” on Thursday that he has no longer heard from former Vice President Mike Pence since Pence made what the White House referred to as a “homophobic joke” geared toward his circle of relatives over the weekend.

Asked by means of co-host Sunny Hostin if he is heard anything else from Pence, or if expects to, Chasten Buttigieg temporarily stated, “No.”

“No, and I think it’s not ‘woke,’ you know, to say that something is homophobic or misogynistic. Doesn’t make you woke. It doesn’t make you a snowflake to tell someone they made a mistake,” he stated, protecting his husband for taking parental depart.

“I know we all struggle to find a balance between work and family life. I’ve never seen someone work harder than my husband to find that balance, but I think Republican or Democrat, we can all agree when your child — our prematurely born child — is barely five pounds, when your kid is connected to a ventilator, you don’t want to be anywhere but by their bedside,” he stated.

Pence, headlining at the yearly and usually comedic Gridiron Club dinner in Washington for reporters and politicians, mocked Buttigieg for taking parental depart after the start of his followed twins, whilst he stated Americans confronted problems with air commute.

“He took two months ‘maternity’ leave whereupon thousands of travelers were stranded in airports, the air traffic system shut down, and airplanes nearly collided on our runways. Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets postpartum depression,” Pence stated, in keeping with newshounds provide.

The Buttigiegs’ twins, now 18 months, have been born in advance, evolved Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV) and one used to be hospitalized and placed on a ventilator — a “terrifying” revel in that the couple documented on Medium and some degree Chasten Buttigieg raised in a tweet geared toward Pence.

“I spoke up because we all have an obligation to hold people accountable for when they say something wrong, especially when it’s misogynistic, especially when it’s homophobic, and I just don’t take that when it’s towards my family, and I don’t think anyone else would, especially when you bring a very small, medically-fragile child into it,” he stated.

Chasten Buttigieg additionally stated Pence’s feedback have been “part of a much bigger trend attacking families.”

“The thing about what he said is it flies in the face of what he says he is. He says he’s a family values Republican. So I don’t think he’s practicing what he preaches here,” he stated.

“Someone wrote this, and he checked it and purposely said maternity leave rather than paternity leave — but also, it’s a bigger conversation about the work that women do in families — taking a swipe at all women and all families and expecting that women would stay home and raise children is a misogynistic view, especially from a man who said just last year that we should be supporting more people that adopt,” he added.

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks with newshounds following a roundtable dialogue on police reform, March 2, 2023, in North Charleston, S.C. Meg Kinnard/AP

ABC News’ Gio Benitez requested the transportation secretary himself on Monday afternoon if he concept Pence owed him an apology, to which he replied, “I’ll let others speak to that.”

“It’s a strange thing to me because the last time I saw him, he asked me about my kids like a normal person would. I guess, you know, at a political event in white tie, it’s a little different,” Pete Buttigieg stated.

Marc Short, Pence’s former leader of personnel and co-chair of an advocacy crew Pence based, referred to as the reaction from the White House “faux outrage.”

“The White House would be wise to focus less on placating the woke police and focus more on bank failures, planes nearly colliding in mid-air, train derailments, and the continued supply chain crisis,” Short stated in an previous remark.

In feedback Thursday evening, reported by means of The Associated Press, Pence defended his feedback, telling newshounds in New Hampshire: “The Gridiron Dinner is a roast. I had a lot of jokes directed to me, and I directed a lot of jokes to Republicans and Democrats. The only thing I can figure is Pete Buttigieg not only can’t do his job, but he can’t take a joke.”

The dialog on “The View” Thursday grew to become to the importance of paid parental depart, which isn’t required by means of federal regulation within the U.S.

Pete Buttigieg (r) and husband Chasten introduced the growth in their circle of relatives with the arrivals of young children Penelope Rose and Joseph August by way of Twitter, Sept. 4, 2021. @PeteButtigieg/Twitter

“Everyone should have paid family leave, for both spouses, it’s so important,” Chasten Buttigieg stated. “There’s nothing weak about that work. It’s the hardest work you’ll ever do in your life.”

Pete Buttigieg additionally advised co-hosts of “The View” in October 2021 that “maybe some good came out of” the assaults he is confronted as a result of, he stated, “It’s helped us have a conversation about parental leave.”

“Every American ought to be able to get paid parental leave. That’s something that the president believes in and has proposed. It’s something I believe,” he added on the time.