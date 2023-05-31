Tyler Boyd says Bengals ‘one-upped’ Chiefs by stealing Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals are recognized to have a budding competition within the NFL. They have confronted every different 4 occasions during the last two years, together with within the closing two AFC name video games, and the Bengals got here out victorious in 3 of the ones 4 matchups. However, the Chiefs are recently on the best of the NFL global due to their fresh Super Bowl LVII win. Thus, the Bengals were given some candy revenge at the Chiefs once they secured the products and services in their big name left take on, Orlando Brown Jr. Brown signed a four-year, $64.09 million deal to give protection to Joe Burrow, and lots of consider that this transfer was once probably the most necessary additions of all of the offseason. Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd is overjoyed by this addition and desires the Chiefs to grasp that they took an “L.”

Boyd mentioned of the addition of Brown, “I mean I loved it because you know we have a nice little rivalry with the Chiefs and just seeing him come over, it’s like, ‘We one-upped y’all.’ But at the end of the day, he’s a great player. No matter where he woulda went, he’s probably one of the best in his position. And just adding him to what we got already, it’s going to allow Joe to have more time and it’s going to give us the will to put up those points. So I’m just happy to have him.”

Chiefs big name tight finish Travis Kelce, alternatively, mentioned shedding Brown harm him as a result of he felt that his shut buddy had became to the darkish facet. Kelce mentioned on his “New Heights” podcast, “It hurts. It hurts my soul, man. Hurts my soul. It’s like watching your best friend just turn evil on you.”

One of the Bengals’ objectives has been to give protection to Joe Burrow, and Brown’s signing has strengthened this purpose. Burrow’s rookie yr was once reduce brief because of a torn ACL suffered on a sack. He led the league with 51 sacks taken in 2021 and was once sacked 41 occasions closing yr, which ranked 6th within the NFL. However, regardless of the entire pass-rush drive, Burrow was once the highest-graded quarterback by PFF in every of the closing two seasons. He leads the NFL in passer score in that span, even with a line that ranked within the backside 5 in pass-block grade every of the ones seasons.