Nederland apartments auto-burglary suspects wanted

Deputies in Nederland, Texas are recently looking for suspects accused of committing auto-burglaries at a neighborhood condominium complicated. The incident came about round 4:15 a.m. on May 30, 2023 on the condominium complicated positioned within the 2500 block of Hwy 69.

According to a news free up from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ring door digicam pictures unearths that two males unlawfully entered unlocked cars on the complicated and took assets. One of the cars will have been compelled open, however no firearms have been reported stolen. The suspects made off with a number of pieces of price.

The first suspect is described as clean-shaven with hair worn in cornrows at the facet, with the entrance section pulled again right into a small ponytail. He was once dressed in a depressing short-sleeved t-shirt, darkish denims, and black and white athletic sneakers.

Credit: JCSO







The 2d suspect was once dressed in a long-sleeved t-shirt with graphics at the again, darkish pants, and white athletic sneakers with black trim. His hair is shaved at the aspects, pulled again on best, and worn at lengthy/mid-back duration.

Credit: JCSO







To file any information associated with the incident, folks can touch Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. Call 833-TIPS (8477) or post your tip anonymously through downloading the P3Tips App in your cell instrument. Rewards for nameless tricks to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can earn folks as much as $1000.

This is a growing tale, and updates will likely be supplied as extra showed information turns into to be had.

