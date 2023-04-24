TXDOT urges drivers to pay attention behind the wheel.







Distracted riding is a commonplace drawback that may lead to fatal penalties. The Texas Department of Transportation is the use of Distracted Driving Awareness Month to remind folks to keep targeted behind the wheel. According to TXDOT, distracted riding brought about one out of each six crashes on Texas roads final yr. More than 2,000 folks have died in distracted driving-related incidents since 2017, and the share of distracted riding deaths greater through 10% in 2022.

Reading, writing, or sending textual content messages whilst riding turned into unlawful in Texas in 2017. Fines for texting whilst riding can achieve up to $200 in Texas. Despite those measures, distracted riding injuries stay commonplace. However, such injuries are 100% preventable, and fending off them is an issue of selection. Eating, consuming, texting, and the use of a cell phone whilst riding are all pointless distractions that may wait. Changing your favourite tune too can wait till you’ve safely pulled over.

Here are some guidelines to lend a hand save you distracted riding:

Turn off your telephone’s notification sounds and use an app to block texts and calls if you are riding

Find a protected position to park if you want to retrieve the most important message or make a choice

When you are hungry, pull over to devour and drink, and steer clear of doing it whilst riding

Traffic protection isn’t just about private duty. It additionally comes to group consciousness and participation. Texas has no longer skilled an afternoon with out a unmarried traffic-related dying in 23 years. Everyone’s cooperation and dedication to decreasing distracted riding can lend a hand stay our roads more secure.

If you’ve a visitors fear to your house, do not hesitate to achieve out to us through e mail. Let’s paintings in combination to make our roads more secure.