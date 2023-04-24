General Motors recalls 40,000 Silverado trucks over fire risk

General Motors has issued a recall for sure Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks manufactured between 2019 and 2023 because of a brake fluid leakage factor, which might purpose a fire. The recall impacts 40,428 cars, together with the 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD fashions, as in step with the paperwork posted by means of US protection regulators on Saturday.

The brake power sensor meeting in those cars is reportedly permitting brake fluid to leak, inflicting a brief circuit that considerably will increase the risk of a fire. GM advises the ones proudly owning probably affected fashions to park those cars out of doors, clear of any buildings till the recall restore is done. The recall does not follow to cars manufactured sooner than 2019.

GM has clarified that there were no recorded accidents related to this factor.