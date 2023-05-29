Two marines riding their motorcycles across the country to raise money for fallen heroes

SAN ANTONIO – Two motorcyclists, Dan Halpern and Bob Gault, are on a month-long adventure to bear in mind and reinforce the households of fallen heroes. Halpern and Gault, each from multi-generational army households and veterans themselves, are riding their motorcycles to all 4 corners of the country, overlaying a median of 400 miles according to day. They are urging other people to donate to Tunnel to Tower, a nonprofit group that builds customized properties for significantly injured veterans and primary responders, and gives mortgage-free properties for Gold Star households and fallen first responder households.

Gault emphasised the significance of supporting the first responder and veteran communities, announcing, “We’d ask them to consider, you know, their own families and situations and look at all the support they’ve gotten from their community officers or firefighters, the ambulance folks. They put their lives on the line every day for us, right? Anything we can do to assist that community is a worthwhile cause.”

Halpern echoed Gault’s sentiments and inspired other people to donate to lend a hand reinforce Tunnel to Tower’s venture. To reinforce their purpose, folks can donate here.

