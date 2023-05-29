Rushad Rana aka Anirudh Gandhi talks about his return; reacts to claims that he came back because wife is associated with the show

Anupamaa TV show has change into the maximum favorite of all. Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna aka Anupamaa Anuj Kapadia’s chemistry in the TV show has were given everybody speaking. They are cherished by way of their enthusiasts Anupamaa is the most sensible show on TRP charts. Naturallybeing associated with the most sensible show brings a large number of reputation for all. Anupamaa has a powerful supporting megastar solid too. Rushad Rana performs the function of Anirudh Gandhi – Kavya’s ex-husbin Anupamaa. Recentlyhe marked his go back on the show.

Rushad Rana talks about his go back to Anupamaa

Rushad Rana is married to Ketaki who is the ingenious director of Anupamaa. So there were whispers suggesting that he returned to the show because of his wife. In an interview with EtimesRushad Rana reacted to the identical said that he does now not take such feedback to middle slightly laughs it off. He discussed that he bagged Anupamaa a lot sooner than he married Ketaki. He used to be quoted announcing”Since my wife Ketaki is the creative director of the showthere are often comments on how I must have re-entered the show because she is associated with it. When I bagged AnupamaaI didn’t even know Ketaki. And we met just formally on the sets. It is much later that I got to know her then we got married. I don’t take such comments to heart. I just laugh it off.” Furtherhe added that his wife Ketaki will get affected with such feedback needs to succeed in however he asks her now not to. He stated that he is aware of how the business works. Rushad Rana additionally discussed that his wife Ketaki offers him a just right comments on the paintings he does.

- Advertisement -

Talking about Anupamaathe present tale line is that Anuj has published the reality to Anupamaa they have got made up our minds to pass on their separate tactics. Anupamaa is made up our minds to pass to America whilst Anuj has to maintain Maya. They confessed that they love each and every different however they have got to pass separate tactics. MaAn enthusiasts are very disillusioned with it. MeanwhileKavya is pregnant however she hasn’t published the just right news but to Vanraj.



****************].





