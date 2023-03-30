Two Army helicopters crash in Kentucky; “several casualties” reported

The Army says two of its helicopters crashed Wednesday evening in Trigg County, Kentucky. Officials stated there have been “several casualties.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted that, “We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected.” He stated Kentucky State Police, the state Division of Emergency Management and native officers have been responding.

- Advertisement -

Fort Campbell stated the crash, at about 10 p.m., concerned two a hundred and first Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters on a regimen coaching venture. They have been HH60 Blackhawk helicopters on a regimen coaching venture, the citadel stated. The a hundred and first stated there have been “several casualties.”

A banner bearing the Screaming Eagle insignia of the a hundred and first Airborne Division hangs in a hangar at Campbell Army Airfield in March 2014 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Luke Sharrett / Getty Images - Advertisement -



“The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families,” the citadel stated, including that the incident is below investigation.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.

- Advertisement -

Trending News



