Producer of Sachin – A Billion Dreams Ravi Bhagchandka teams up with Aamir Khan & Sony Pictures for a sports film : Bollywood News

Sachin – A Billion Dreamswhich used to be in response to India’s cricket legend Sachin Tendulkarwas one of a sort documentary that still did smartly on the field place of job except for gaining essential acclaim. Nowthe manufacturer of the film Ravi Bhagchandka has teamed up with Aamir Khan Sony Pictures to manufacturer a sports drama titled Champions.

Sharing extra in regards to the filmBhagchandka mentioned in a observation“Champions is not an out out sports film. It has a human-interest story against the backdrop of sports.” The film is the reputable remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones (English identify: Champions). “We saw the film at the Berlin Film Festival we really liked what we saw. It’s about the individual challenges of the differently abled how they are living their lives. There are also a lot of heart-warming humorous moments in the film that’s essentially what we liked most about the film,” added Bhagchandka. He additionally mentioned that they’re going to divulge the forged of the film at a later date.

Apart from ChampionsBhagchandka has a sequence of different initiatives coated up beneath his banner 200 NOTOUT. The title of the banner is devoted to Tendulkar’s best ranking of 200 no longer out in one-day internationals. He is the primary batter to succeed in the feat.

One of his different upcoming initiatives is the film adaptation of George McCutcheon’s 1902 e book Brewster’s Millions. Speaking about this few different initiativesBhagchandka added“We have already examined various drafts of the script; it’s shaping up well we should be able to kick that off soon. Apart from thiswe are planning a political thriller web series based on one of Ashwin Sanghi’s best-selling books. In the pipeline is another riveting film adaptation of the Argentinian bestseller novelAll Yours. This film is a co-production with Sagarika Ghatge Khan is set to be directed by Kanishk Varma of Inside Edge series fame. Besides thiswe are also making a couple of entertaining sports-based reality shows which are in very nascent stages a sports biopic that is sure to hit it out of the park!”

