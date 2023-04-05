Twitter reactions: PBKS survive Dhruv Jurel scare after Shikhar Dhawan’s batting heroics against RR in IPL 2023

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 8th fit of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, which became out to be an absolute mystery on the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Put into bat, Prabhsimran Singh confirmed his ‘A-Game’ as he smashed 60 runs off simply 34 balls with 7 fours and three sixes. Similarly, veteran skipper Shikhar Dhawan additionally sizzled with the bat and remained unbeaten with 86 runs off 56 balls with 9 fours and three sixes. The duo helped Punjab Kings post a difficult general of 197/4 in their 20 overs.

In reaction, the Royals began smartly with contributions from Sanju Samson (42 runs off 25 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (36 runs off 18 balls) however misplaced wickets at an important durations. Dhruv Jurel performed a quickfire knock of 32 runs off simply 15 balls in opposition to the top and took the sport all the way down to the twine, but it surely wasn’t sufficient as RR fell 5 runs wanting the objective, completing at 192/7 in their 20 overs.

For Punjab Kings, Nathan Ellis used to be the pick out of the bowlers as he picked up 4 wickets for 30 runs in his quota of four overs. Likewise, Arshdeep Singh took 2 wickets for 47 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Punjab vs Rajasthan has at all times been a mystery and the sport lived upto that hype. Congratulations @PunjabKingsIPL #IPL2023 #RRvsPBKS — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 5, 2023

Dhruv Jurel is a celeb, what a combat again, 32* runs from simply 15 balls when Rajasthan used to be down & out. He will do wonders in long run for this franchise. pic.twitter.com/wwRFUAxnQQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 5, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan’s innings will elevate, will have to elevate, the query of whether or not you’ll have an anchor batter, particularly in those stipulations. You can seem to have greater your strike fee by way of the top, however the 30 balls at run-a-ball can harm. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 5, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan trolling Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers with unorthodox pictures. #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/4PIb481Fvj — Anurag Dwivedi 🏏 (@AnuragxCricket) April 5, 2023

Top knock from Shikhar Dhawan – 86* (56) with 9 fours and three sixes. A best display by way of the captain, he held one finish brilliantly. Superb knock, Gabbar! pic.twitter.com/SdS6D9fz2l — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 5, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan in first 30 balls: 30 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan in subsequent 26 balls: 56 runs. One of the best knock of Dhawan in IPL .#RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/zg0D7PGhKt — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) April 5, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan after each 2 balls pic.twitter.com/k07j1yaoMP — 亗 𓃟 (@jadejamayur010) April 5, 2023

2 mins 30 seconds for the the extensive evaluation which used to be which in the end judged incorrectly! #RRvPBKS #widereview #TATAIPL2023 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 5, 2023