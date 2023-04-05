Thursday, April 6, 2023
Twitter reactions: PBKS survive Dhruv Jurel scare after Shikhar Dhawan’s batting heroics against RR in IPL 2023

By accuratenewsinfo
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 8th fit of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, which became out to be an absolute mystery on the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Put into bat, Prabhsimran Singh confirmed his ‘A-Game’ as he smashed 60 runs off simply 34 balls with 7 fours and three sixes. Similarly, veteran skipper Shikhar Dhawan additionally sizzled with the bat and remained unbeaten with 86 runs off 56 balls with 9 fours and three sixes. The duo helped Punjab Kings post a difficult general of 197/4 in their 20 overs.

In reaction, the Royals began smartly with contributions from Sanju Samson (42 runs off 25 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (36 runs off 18 balls) however misplaced wickets at an important durations. Dhruv Jurel performed a quickfire knock of 32 runs off simply 15 balls in opposition to the top and took the sport all the way down to the twine, but it surely wasn’t sufficient as RR fell 5 runs wanting the objective, completing at 192/7 in their 20 overs.

For Punjab Kings, Nathan Ellis used to be the pick out of the bowlers as he picked up 4 wickets for 30 runs in his quota of four overs. Likewise, Arshdeep Singh took 2 wickets for 47 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

