Dallas Wings schedule 2023 WNBA season and players

The staff will take at the Chicago Sky on Friday, May 5 on their homecourt at College Park Center in Arlington at 7 pm. CT, and then will go back and forth to Indiana.

DALLAS — The countdown to the 2023 WNBA season is on, and the Dallas Wings have a few preseason video games that may get lovers hype forward of the common season schedule.

- Advertisement - The staff will take at the Chicago Sky on Friday, May 5 on their homecourt at College Park Center in Arlington at 7 pm. CT, and then will go back and forth to Indiana to stand the Fever on Saturday, May 13 at midday.

The May 5 recreation in opposition to the Sky can be open completely to Wings season price ticket contributors. Fans too can acquire get admission to to the preseason match-up and different member perks, by way of buying season memberships at the team’s website or emailing [email protected]

This yr’s roster seems a little bit other however simply as impactful after a couple of blockbuster trades within the wintry weather/spring. And you might even see extra adjustments with the impending WNBA draft on Monday, April 10, the place the Wings have 3 first around selections.

- Advertisement - The Wings will kick off their common season in opposition to the Atlanta Dream on Saturday, May 20, beneath new head trainer Latricia Trammell. The recreation will air on WFAA Channel 8. Tip-off is scheduled for midday CT.

Wings players you will have to get to understand:

Arike Ogunbowale is getting into her 5th season as place to begin guard for the Dallas Wings. She’s additionally the staff’s main scorer averaging 19.7 issues according to recreation, and she has completed within the most sensible 5 within the WNBA in scoring for each and every season since she was once drafted out of Notre Dame in 2019.

- Advertisement - Ogunbowale was once lately named to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30: Sports List.

Last yr, she was once named a WNBA All-Star for the second one yr in a row. In 2021, she was once named the WNBA All-Star Game MVP.

Last offseason, Ogunbowale signal a freelance extension with the Wings that may stay her with the squad via 2025.

Crystal Dangerfield is likely one of the Wings’ latest players after being bought by the use of industry with the New York Liberty in January 2023. This can be her fourth yr within the WNBA.

Last season, the guard reasonable 5.5 issues, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Dangerfield was once named WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2020 after averaging 16.2 issues and just about 4 assists when she performed for the Minnesota Lynx.

Her backcourt recreation will carry some intensity to the Wings.

Diamond DeShields is new to the Wings rosters after a four-team industry deal in February 2023. DeShields, a guard who performed with the Phoenix Mercury closing season, averaged 13.1 issues, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

She’s a seasoned professional with a WNBA championship beneath her belt when she performed with the Chicago Sky in 2020.

She was once named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team when she entered the league in 2018 and named a WNBA All-Star in 2019.

DeShields has battled her as far back as basketball after revealing she had a benign tumor in her spinal wire and having surgical operation to take away it in 2020.

Now 100% wholesome, she made certain to let Dallas lovers know throughout her introductory press convention in February 2023 that she was once made up our minds to carry a championship trophy to North Texas.

“I’m going to come out here and do everything I can as I got this ‘Dallas’ across my chest.”

Kalani Brown, a Baylor University grad and 7th total select within the 2019 WNBA draft by way of the Los Angeles Sparks, performed 3 years within the league sooner than leaving to play out of the country.

Brown is these days averaging 22.3 issues, 9.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks with Maccabi Bnot Ashdod in Israel.

The Wings hope her dimension and talent set is a brilliant addition to the entrance court docket.

Natasha Howard is some other new participant who was once bought by the use of a three-team trad in January 2023 with the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun.

The two-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA champion is getting into her eighth season.

With the Liberty in 2022, Howard averaged 15.1 issues, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a ahead.

Her defensive recreation is one to applaud – she’s in the past been named to the WNBA All-Defensive Team and the 2019 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Another big name participant to look forward to the Wings is returning ahead Satou Sabally. Despite sitting out for far of the 2022 season because of damage, she’s coming again wholesome this upcoming season.

The 2020 first-round select can be taking the ground with a mean of eleven.3 issues, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Wings are excited to have her again and be expecting her to play giant this season.

New to the Wings closing season, Texas local Teaira McCowan discovered her footing within the WNBA with the staff.

In February 2023, the big name heart signed a multi-year handle the Wings.

McCowan was once key in sparking the surge to the playoffs closing season and she mentioned Dallas is the place she sought after to be all alongside.

“I am so excited to continue to play for the Wings organization and to be able to call Dallas home for years to come, as this is where I wanted to be all along,” McCowan mentioned. “I believe we are putting something special together here in Dallas and I cannot wait to reunite with my teammates and compete for WNBA championships.”

She’s averaged about 11 issues, 8.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over her 4 years within the WNBA.

When Ogunbowale had to sit down out because of damage closing season, rookie guard Veronica Burton stepped up giant because the Wings’ level guard.

Burton’s good fortune made her a standout participant closing season, changing into the franchise’s first rookie to start out a couple of video games within the league.

The All-Rookie hopeful lately netted a career-high 15 issues and 4 assists in opposition to the New York Liberty closing season.

So, she might play a larger position on this yr’s lineup.

A have a look at the Wings’ common schedule:

The WNBA has introduced it is increasing the season to 40 video games – probably the most in WNBA historical past.

The Wings are getting into their 8th season in North Texas and play all in their house video games at College Park Center in Arlington. They’ve made the playoffs 4 in their first seven seasons and will glance to succeed in post play standing in 2023.

This season they’re going to play each staff within the Western Conference 4 instances (two house, two away), and each staff within the Eastern Conference thrice apart from for Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics.

The Wings can be featured throughout ESPN platforms 4 instances throughout the 2023 common season – probably the most for the reason that staff moved to Dallas in 2017.

The house opener in opposition to the Atlanta Dream on Saturday, May 20 can be broadcast on WFAA Channel 8 at midday.

Some must-see matchups come with: