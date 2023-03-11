Twitter reactions: Marizanne Kapp and Shafali Verma blow Gujarat Giants away in Delhi Capitals’ 10-wicket win

In a WPL fit in opposition to the Gujarat Giants (GG), Marizanne Kapp and Shafali Verma stood out because the big name performers for the Delhi Capitals (DC). The Capitals had suffered a loss in their earlier fit in opposition to the Mumbai Indians (MI) and have been having a look to bop again, whilst the Giants had gained their final sport in opposition to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The Giants gained the toss and elected to bat first, however their resolution backfired as Kapp picked up an early wicket in the type of Sabbhineni Meghana. Kapp then went directly to push aside Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner in her moment over, leaving GG reeling at 9 for 3. The remainder of the Giants’ batting lineup crumbled beneath Kapp’s power, with Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol and Sushma Verma all failing to make an have an effect on. Kapp finished her five-wicket haul with the dismissal of Sushma, leaving the Giants suffering at simply 33 runs for 6 wickets.

- Advertisement -

Georgia Wareham and Kim Garth attempted to resurrect the innings with a 33-run partnership, however the Giants may simplest set up to post 105 runs at the board. Garth was once the end scorer with 32 runs and remained unbeaten, nevertheless it was once a long way from sufficient to problem the Capitals’ robust batting lineup.

When the Capitals got here out to bat, it was once Verma’s display all of the means. She took a liking to the Giants’ bowlers and began hitting them all over the stadium. Verma’s innings was once a category aside as she smashed the second-fastest fifty of the season in simply 19 balls, leaving her captain, Meg Lanning, enjoying moment mess around. The Capitals scored the perfect powerplay ranking of the season with 87 runs off simply six overs, and Verma persisted to play her photographs.

- Advertisement -

The Capitals’ victory was once by no means in doubt, as they reached the objective of 106 runs in simply 7.1 overs with out dropping a wicket. Lanning hit the general boundary to seal the win, nevertheless it was once Verma’s unbelievable knock that stole the display. With Kapp’s fifer and Verma’s unbeaten 76, the Capitals returned to winning ways in style.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

- Advertisement -

See extra

What a spell by means of Marizanne Kapp – 5/15 in 4 overs in opposition to Gujarat Giants. She destroyed the Gujarat unit! pic.twitter.com/IgRV2JRNAq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 11, 2023

See extra

See extra

FIFTY for @TheShafaliVerma, off simplest 19 balls in a chase of 106. After her first at #WPL, she had let on that no longer scoring a 50 for some time was once on her thoughts… ‘primary har fit primary 50 maarne wali bandi hoon’ she mentioned in PC

Big self belief, giant talent, giant fan 🔥 — Zenia D’cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) March 11, 2023

See extra

Marizanne Kapp respiring 🔥 5-fer. There are many five-wicket hauls in T20s however disregarding the top-5 batters is one thing else. #TataWPL @JioCinema — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 11, 2023

See extra

In case you had stepped away for dinner… Here’s a 📹 of @kappie777‘s quick-fire wickets in the powerplay 🔥#CheerTheW #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/R8YtPJ4HsP — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 11, 2023

See extra

The barriers are quick, certain, however a number of of those sixes would transparent ropes with larger dimensions. Haven’t watched Shafali Verma bat like this in global cricket. In my e-book, that’s the most productive she has ever batted in top-flight cricket. Bravo, Shafali.#WPL | #DC — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) March 11, 2023

See extra

💥 TOO HOT TO HANDLE! @kappie777 registered the most productive bowling figures in WPL with an unbelievable spell. 🃏 Gujarat lineup is crumbling like a space of playing cards, due to her! 📷 BCCI • #WPL #TATAWPL #WPL2023 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/UcfOq4BLKw — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) March 11, 2023

See extra

Shafali Verma, the dominance. 76* runs from simply 28 balls whilst chasing 106 runs, Delhi completed the sport in 7.1 overs, She is converting Women’s cricket in India. pic.twitter.com/1YhxxpSRdd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 11, 2023

See extra

https://twitter.com/WomenCricketHQ/standing/1634592537716604928

Source: WomenCricket.com