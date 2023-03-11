Saturday, March 11, 2023
type here...
Sportscricket

Twitter reactions: Marizanne Kapp and Shafali Verma blow Gujarat Giants away in Delhi Capitals’ 10-wicket win

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Twitter reactions: Marizanne Kapp and Shafali Verma blow Gujarat Giants away in Delhi Capitals’ 10-wicket win



In a WPL fit in opposition to the Gujarat Giants (GG), Marizanne Kapp and Shafali Verma stood out because the big name performers for the Delhi Capitals (DC). The Capitals had suffered a loss in their earlier fit in opposition to the Mumbai Indians (MI) and have been having a look to bop again, whilst the Giants had gained their final sport in opposition to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The Giants gained the toss and elected to bat first, however their resolution backfired as Kapp picked up an early wicket in the type of Sabbhineni Meghana. Kapp then went directly to push aside Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner in her moment over, leaving GG reeling at 9 for 3. The remainder of the Giants’ batting lineup crumbled beneath Kapp’s power, with Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol and Sushma Verma all failing to make an have an effect on. Kapp finished her five-wicket haul with the dismissal of Sushma, leaving the Giants suffering at simply 33 runs for 6 wickets.

- Advertisement -

Georgia Wareham and Kim Garth attempted to resurrect the innings with a 33-run partnership, however the Giants may simplest set up to post 105 runs at the board. Garth was once the end scorer with 32 runs and remained unbeaten, nevertheless it was once a long way from sufficient to problem the Capitals’ robust batting lineup.

When the Capitals got here out to bat, it was once Verma’s display all of the means. She took a liking to the Giants’ bowlers and began hitting them all over the stadium. Verma’s innings was once a category aside as she smashed the second-fastest fifty of the season in simply 19 balls, leaving her captain, Meg Lanning, enjoying moment mess around. The Capitals scored the perfect powerplay ranking of the season with 87 runs off simply six overs, and Verma persisted to play her photographs.

- Advertisement -

The Capitals’ victory was once by no means in doubt, as they reached the objective of 106 runs in simply 7.1 overs with out dropping a wicket. Lanning hit the general boundary to seal the win, nevertheless it was once Verma’s unbelievable knock that stole the display. With Kapp’s fifer and Verma’s unbeaten 76, the Capitals returned to winning ways in style.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

- Advertisement -

https://twitter.com/WomenCricketHQ/standing/1634592537716604928

Source: WomenCricket.com





Source link

Previous article
Why Did Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
Next article
Crew Dragon astronauts undock from space station and head for home

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks