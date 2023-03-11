Crew Dragon astronauts undock from space station and head for home

Two NASA astronauts, a Japanese space veteran and a Russian cosmonaut bid their seven space station crewmates farewell in a single day Friday, strapped into their Crew Dragon tablet and undocked for a fiery Saturday evening plunge to splashdown within the Gulf of Mexico to near out a 157-day venture.

“Before we started, our flight director referred to Expedition 68 as the ‘Iron Man,'” pilot Josh Cassada stated ultimate week. “And that was before the universe started throwing curveballs our way, and then it got really crazy.

“While we have been up right here, we did six spacewalks, we put in two sun arrays, we constructed the infrastructure for two extra sun arrays and we fastened a damaged outdated one. We had 5 shipment cars (discuss with) at the side of the entire science and {hardware} that (helps) loads of experiments and hundreds of researchers across the planet.”

The Crew-5 astronauts, dressed in their SpaceX power fits, bid their space station crewmates farewell sooner than boarding a Crew Dragon spacecraft for go back to Earth Saturday evening. Left to proper: cosmonaut Anna Kikina, pilot Josh Cassada, commander Nicole Mann and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata. NASA



He added, “we just want to say thank you, and we hope that we made you proud. If we didn’t, don’t tell us until we get home!”

With commander Nicole Mann and Cassada tracking cockpit pc shows, flanked via Koichi Wakata and cosmonaut Anna Kikina, the Crew-5 Dragon undocked from the International Space Station’s ahead port at 2:20 a.m. EST to kick off a 19-hour flight to splashdown within the Gulf of Mexico close to Tampa.

Left at the back of in orbit have been their Expedition 68 crewmates, made up of Crew-6 commander Stephen Bowen, pilot Woody Hoburg, cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, at the side of Soyuz MS-22/23 crewmen Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio.

Bowen and his Crew-6 colleagues arrived on the lab March 3 to exchange Mann, Cassada, Wakata and Kikina. Prokopyev and his two Soyuz crewmates, introduced ultimate September, are spending a complete yr aboard the station within the wake of a micrometeoroid have an effect on that disabled their ferry send, triggering release of a alternative spacecraft.

As Mann and her crewmates sponsored away from the station, Rubio congratulated them on a “magnificent sunset departure. You guys look great. Great job up here, we’re going to miss you. Godspeed.”

A couple of moments later, Mann, a Marine Corps colonel and former F/A-18 provider pilot, thanked NASA and SpaceX for their make stronger, pronouncing “I can’t tell you how great it feels to be part of such an incredible team.”

“And to the crew on board the International Space Station, you’ve got it, make us proud, we’ll be following along on your mission. And to our friends and family, thank you for following along and being part of our mission. It has been a privilege to add to the legacy.” She closed with the Marine Corps motto: “Semper fidelis.”

The Crew-5 Dragon backs away from the International Space Station, all programs “go” for re-entry and splashdown simply after 9 p.m. EST within the Gulf of Mexico close to Tampa, Florida. NASA



Flying thru space at 84 soccer fields consistent with 2d — 17,100 mph — the Crew Dragon’s braking rockets have been programmed to fireside for 11 mins and 21 seconds beginning at 8:11 p.m. The “burn” used to be meant to sluggish the send via 179 miles consistent with hour, simply sufficient to drop the a long way facet of the orbit into the decrease environment.

Twenty-eight mins later, the Crew Dragon used to be anticipated to plunge again into the discernible environment, its warmth defend enduring temperatures upper than 3,000 levels Fahrenheit because the send abruptly slows in a fireball of atmospheric friction.

The tablet’s primary parachutes have been anticipated to unfurl for the overall three-and-a-half mins of flight sooner than splashdown at 9:02 p.m.

SpaceX crews have been stationed within sight to check up on and “safe” the spacecraft and haul it aboard an organization restoration send. Once on deck, the hatch might be opened and the team might be helped out one by one and put on stretchers to ease their readjustment to gravity after greater than 5 months in weightlessness.

From the restoration send, they’re going to be flown to shore via helicopter and then helped aboard a NASA jet for a flight again to the Johnson Space Center in Houston for debriefing and reunions with circle of relatives and pals.

During the direction in their 157-day venture, the Crew-5 fliers can have spent 157 days 10 hours off planet, masking 2,512 orbits and 66.6 million miles since blastoff on Oct. 5.

