Saturday, March 25, 2023
type here...
Sportscricket

Twitter goes wild as Afghanistan hand Pakistan their first defeat in international cricket

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Twitter goes wild as Afghanistan hand Pakistan their first defeat in international cricket



Afghanistan delivered a surprising blow to Pakistan in the first T20I of the three-match sequence at Sharjah, the place they beat the Shadab Khan-led facet by means of six wickets. This used to be simplest the 8th white-ball come upon between the 2 groups in the final 11 years.

Khan received the toss and selected to bat, however little did they know the struggles that awaited them. The pitch used to be difficult to bat on, and Afghanistan saved a decent grip on Pakistan’s batters, now not giving them any respiring room. Saim Ayub’s ranking of 17 off 15 deliveries used to be the best possible amongst Shadab’s crew, which speaks volumes of the way smartly Afghanistan bowled or how poorly Pakistan batted.

- Advertisement -

Fazal-Haq-Farooqui used to be the megastar bowler for Afghanistan, taking two wickets for simply 13 runs in 4 overs, whilst Mujeeb ur Rehman gave away simplest 9 runs in 4 overs and took two wickets. Mohammad Nabi additionally took two wickets for 12 runs in 3 overs, and captain Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai and Naveen ul Haq each and every took a wicket. These exceptional bowling performances limited Pakistan to only 92/9.

In reaction, Afghanistan chased the objective of 93 runs, dropping simplest 4 wickets in the method. The Pakistan bowlers confirmed some resistance, however Nabi (38 now not out) and Najibullah Zadran (17 now not out) made positive that no additional injury used to be carried out, as the crew chased down the whole with 13 balls to spare. The victory used to be a vital fulfillment for Afghanistan, and it showcased their attainable as a powerful cricketing crew.

- Advertisement -

The 2nd T20I can even happen at Sharjah on March 26, Sunday. It might be fascinating to look how Pakistan will reply to this loss and whether or not Afghanistan can proceed their profitable momentum.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

- Advertisement -





Source link

Previous article
France humiliate Netherlands; Lukaku scores hat-trick
Next article
Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks