Twitter goes wild as Afghanistan hand Pakistan their first defeat in international cricket

Afghanistan delivered a surprising blow to Pakistan in the first T20I of the three-match sequence at Sharjah, the place they beat the Shadab Khan-led facet by means of six wickets. This used to be simplest the 8th white-ball come upon between the 2 groups in the final 11 years.

Khan received the toss and selected to bat, however little did they know the struggles that awaited them. The pitch used to be difficult to bat on, and Afghanistan saved a decent grip on Pakistan’s batters, now not giving them any respiring room. Saim Ayub’s ranking of 17 off 15 deliveries used to be the best possible amongst Shadab’s crew, which speaks volumes of the way smartly Afghanistan bowled or how poorly Pakistan batted.

- Advertisement -

Fazal-Haq-Farooqui used to be the megastar bowler for Afghanistan, taking two wickets for simply 13 runs in 4 overs, whilst Mujeeb ur Rehman gave away simplest 9 runs in 4 overs and took two wickets. Mohammad Nabi additionally took two wickets for 12 runs in 3 overs, and captain Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai and Naveen ul Haq each and every took a wicket. These exceptional bowling performances limited Pakistan to only 92/9.

In reaction, Afghanistan chased the objective of 93 runs, dropping simplest 4 wickets in the method. The Pakistan bowlers confirmed some resistance, however Nabi (38 now not out) and Najibullah Zadran (17 now not out) made positive that no additional injury used to be carried out, as the crew chased down the whole with 13 balls to spare. The victory used to be a vital fulfillment for Afghanistan, and it showcased their attainable as a powerful cricketing crew.

- Advertisement -

The 2nd T20I can even happen at Sharjah on March 26, Sunday. It might be fascinating to look how Pakistan will reply to this loss and whether or not Afghanistan can proceed their profitable momentum.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

- Advertisement -

See extra

See extra

Winning Moments – From every other attitude 🤩 Watch the profitable shot of @MohammadNabi007 from every other attitude as the large guy sealed a historical win for Afghanistan. 🔥🤩💪#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvPAK | #LobaBaRangRawri pic.twitter.com/0ljFSbwi8H — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 24, 2023

See extra

See extra

This is the first time Afghanistan has defeated Pakistan in a T20I. Pakistan had received the 3 earlier suits between the 2 countries #PAKvAFG #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) March 24, 2023

See extra

Afghan tri-color 🇦🇫 received in opposition to two

(🇵🇰 🏳️)!#AFGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/FwSpiSVQ7r — Mahmood Takal (@WMTakal) March 24, 2023

See extra

#Afghanistan beat Pakistan for the first time in a T20. Afghan awesome bowling used to be too sizzling for #Pakistan’s younger batters to deal with. Cool @MohammadNabi007 used to be calm chasing that small however worrying goal.#AfgvsPak used to be performed in just right spirit which is just right for the #cricket. pic.twitter.com/b7nsJjdIWK — Bashir Ahmad Gwakh (@bashirgwakh) March 24, 2023

See extra

Congratulations!!!

Afghanistan win over Pakistan in cricket presentations our resilience and hope for a shiny long term we’re going to make at some point #AFGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/oYuVt2sLfI — Anqa Hidayat (@AnqaHidayat) March 24, 2023

See extra

See extra

See extra

Are you lacking them at the moment? 🤔#AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/xqH5sHPOR7 — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 24, 2023

See extra