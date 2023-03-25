France humiliate Netherlands; Lukaku scores hat-trick

There had been rather a couple of eyebrows raised with one of the vital effects from Euro 2024 qualifying on Friday evening.
International soccer returned on Thursday with a bang and Friday’s motion didn’t disappoint.
Here’s your roundup from Euros qualifying on March 24.
France 4-0 Netherlands
Ronald Koeman were given off to the worst conceivable get started again in command of the Netherlands after falling to a 4-0 defeat at France.
Antoine Griezmann – within the headlines this week after he used to be snubbed to be triumphant Hugo Lloris as captain – opened the scoring simply two mins in on the Stade de France, with Dayot Upamecano including any other quickly after.
With the Oranje scrambling, Kylian Mbappe – who did obtain the armband – grabbed Les Bleus’ 3rd with simply 21 mins at the clock. Koeman answered through turning to his bench and introducing Wout Weghorst for Kenneth Taylor ahead of the wreck.
Though the Netherlands controlled to stem the tide after the period, Mbappe discovered the online overdue on with a wonderfully taken strike, sitting a few defenders down ahead of powering into the a long way nook.
Upamecano gave away a penalty in stoppage time after dealing with the ball, even though Mike Maignan stored Memphis Depay’s spot kick to cap off a depressing night for the Netherlands, whose 20-match unbeaten run underneath Louis van Gaal used to be snapped on the first strive through his successor.
Gibraltar 0-3 Greece
Elsewhere in Group B, Greece strolled to a regimen 3-0 win away at Gibraltar.
Goals from Giorgos Masouras, Manolis Siopis and Anastasios Bakasetas helped Gus Poyet’s aspect to victory within the Algarve.
READ NEXT
Czech Republic 3-1 Poland
Similarly to Koeman with the Netherlands, Fernando Santos persisted a depressing first sport in command of Poland.
Goals from Ladislav Krejci and Tomas Cvancara noticed the Czech Republic race right into a sizeable lead simply 3 mins in on the Fortuna Arena.
Jan Kuchta added the hosts’ 3rd after the hour mark, with Damian Szymanski scoring a comfort for the guests within the latter levels.
Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands
The Faroe Islands had been denied a a very powerful win proper on the ultimate and left Moldova with only a level in Group E’s different sport.
Mads Boe Mikkelsen broke the impasse halfway throughout the first part and the guests led for a lot of the night, just for Ion Nicolaescu to attain a penalty with simply mins closing on the Stadionul Zimbru.
Austria 4-1 Azerbaijan
Ralf Rangnick’s Austria made an excellent begin to Euro 2024 qualifying with the dismantling of Azerbaijan.
Two targets from Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and one from Michael Gregoritsch noticed the Burschen pass 3 up.
Emin Makhmudov pulled one again for Azerbaijan ahead of Christoph Baumgartner temporarily restored Austria’s three-goal cushion in Linz.
Sweden 0-3 Belgium
Unlike a few of Europe’s different new managers, Domenico Tedesco loved the easiest get started with Belgium after tearing aside Sweden in Stockholm.
Romelu Lukaku headed house a ravishing move from Dodi Lukebakio to provide the Red Devils the lead, including a 2nd simply after the wreck through squeezing the ball in on the close to post.
A mesmerising run from Johan Bakayoko teed up Lukaku for his 3rd because the Inter striker stole the display on an evening which noticed Zlatan Ibrahimovic make his go back for Sweden.
Bulgaria 0-1 Montenegro
Montenegro left it overdue to overcome Bulgaria on opening evening in Razgrad.
Nikola Krstovic’s strike 20 mins from time used to be all that separated the 2 aspects, with the hosts made to pay for being wasteful with their 63% ownership.
Serbia 2-0 Lithuania
Serbia bounced again from World Cup sadness with a 2-0 win in opposition to Lithuania in Belgrade.
Star males Dusan Tadic and Dusan Vlahovic grabbed the targets because the Eagles with ease received again on house soil.