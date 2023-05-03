Try this delicious curd rice recipe to tantalise your taste buds

The inevitable summer heat can make it rather difficult to binge eat your favourite dishes. So, you eat meals that cool you down and help you let go of the summer heat. One such quick and delicious recipe is curd rice. A South Indian staple, curd rice is one of the easiest and scrumptious recipes that can be prepared in a jiffy. And the best thing about this dish is you can prepare it with leftover rice.

- Advertisement -

How Rajma Chawal is to Punjabis, Dhoklas is to Gujaratis, curd rice is to South Indians. Also known as yogurt rice, it is a staple food in South India. Simple to make and delicious in taste, this mouth-watering meal is something you would love even if you aren’t someone used to eating it. We are guessing you want to try curd rice too, so here’s the recipe you can try.

How to make leftover curd rice?

- Advertisement -

Check out the simple yet delicious recipe of curd rice you must try:

Ingredients to use:

Oil

A bowl of plain leftover rice

Yogurt

Salt to taste

Seasonal veggies (optional)

Mustard seeds

Cumin seeds

Asafoetida (Hing)

Chana dal

Urad dal

Red chili

Curry leaves

Coriander leaves (optional)

Also Read: Chawal is not your enemy! These 6 benefits of white rice prove exactly that

- Advertisement -

Recipe of rice

If you don’t know how to make plain rice, here’s the recipe:

1. Take half a cup of rice and rinse it 2-3 times with water to get rid of the extra starch.

2. Now, add the rice and 1.5 cups of water to the cooker. Put it on medium-low heat and let it cook until you hear 3-4 whistles. Let the pressure release on its own.

Recipe of curd rice

1. Mash the rice coarsely in a bowl so that there are no lumps formed.

2. Add some curd and salt to the cold rice.

3. You can also add some fresh seasonal veggies to the rice if you want and give all the ingredients a good stir.

4. Now, heat some oil in a pan and add some mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and asafoetida in it. Let them splutter.

5. Add some chana dal, urad dal, and red chili to it.

6. Add curry leaves once the dal turns brown.

7. Now, put the tadka you just prepared on the curd rice mixture.

8. Garnish the curd rice with some coriander leaves and roasted peanuts (optional).

What are the benefits of curd rice?

If you hesitate that curd rice might not be a good combination for you, it’s not. Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietitian, Manipal Hospitals, Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru, shares that curd contains probiotics, which are clinically proven to boost gut health.

Also Read: 5 facts about curd to prove it’s the superfood you need this summer

“Curd is good for your gut health, meaning it will boost digestion and keep your overall digestive health in check. It will also help keep infections at bay and restores the microbial balance in the intestine. It is also a good source of calcium. In fact, people believe that they shouldn’t eat curd if they have the disease but natural curd is good for health. It also aids digestion and helps avoid bloating that may occur due to medication,” says the nutritionist.

She also adds that curd rice is also a cooling food that is easy on your digestive system. It can also help reduce acidity. Whether applied topically or eaten, the vitamin C content in curd can work wonders for your skin and hair. However, you must always check with your doctor to know the side effects.

You can enjoy this delicious recipe anytime as it is quick to make that can be prepared with some leftover rice.