Dearborn Heights doctor pleads guilty to Medicare fraud | Michigan

(The Center Square) – A Dearborn Heights doctor pleaded guilty to defrauding Medicare of more than $925,000 in health care payments, U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison says.

Fares Yasin, 59, pleaded guilty before Judge Stephen J. Murphy III in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

- Advertisement -

Prosecutors say Yasin operated Michigan Home Visiting Physicians in Dearborn. In January 2015, Yasin was suspended from submitting claims to Medicare for his services.

However, court records say Yasin continued to treat Medicare beneficiaries during his suspension. Then he submitted claims to Medicare using the names and identification numbers of other doctors, including co-defendant Nura Yasin, to receive reimbursement for services rendered.

As part of the guilty plea, Yasin agreed to forfeit about $367,000 in cash seized by federal agents.

- Advertisement -

“After being banned from submitting claims to Medicare, this doctor defrauded the government to continue receiving Medicare reimbursements,” Ison said in a statement. “Physicians occupy a position of trust in our community, and my office remains committed to prosecuting medical providers who abuse that trust and steal taxpayer dollars.”

A sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 14. Yasin faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

“Fares Yasin abused his position of trust by treating patients while on suspension and continuing to file claims with Medicare,” James A. Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, said in a statement. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners are dedicated to pursuing providers who disregard medical and regulatory requirements to line their own pockets.”