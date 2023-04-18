Try out these 5 home remedies for a healthy gut!

Changes in our lifestyle invite changes in our eating patterns, and the food we eat. Increasing consumption of processed foods has led to rising gut disorders like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, lactose intolerance and leaky gut syndrome to name a few. We all know that most of our mental and physical afflictions take birth from an unhealthy gut. A dysfunctional gut can hamper the quality of our lives, and people with gut disorders also experience mental health issues.

Health Shots got in touch with Dr Rajni Sharma, chief dietician at Kalra Hospital, Kanpur, to ask about 5 home remedies for a healthy gut.

What defines a healthy gut?

- Advertisement -

“A healthy gut refers to a gastrointestinal system that functions optimally, with a balanced and diverse microbiome, proper digestion and absorption of nutrients, and minimise inflammation and discomfort. The gut, which includes the small and large intestines, plays a crucial role in overall health as it is responsible for processing and absorbing nutrients from the food, supporting the immune system, and maintaining a barrier against harmful substances.”

Try out these home remedies for proper gut functioning

An unhealthy gut could hamper the quality of your life. However, there is nothing that can’t be reversed. The ‘desi nuskhas’ from your kitchen can always come to your rescue to bring back your gut health to its normal functioning.

- Advertisement -

Try out these 5 simple home remedies suggested by the expert to improve your gut health!

1. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help soothe the gut and reduce inflammation. You may consume ginger in various forms like ginger tea, grated ginger in meals, or ginger supplements.

2. Probiotics

“Probiotics are good bacteria that aid in developing a healthy gut by balancing the gut bacteria. You can find probiotics in fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and other fermented vegetables. You can also take probiotic supplements after consulting a healthcare professional,” suggests the expert.

- Advertisement -

Also read: 5 signs your body is complaining about your poor gut health

3. Peppermint oil

Peppermint has been shown to have calming effects on the gut, which can help with digestive issues like bloating and indigestion. You may consume peppermint in the form of peppermint tea or use peppermint essential oil in aromatherapy or diluted in a carrier oil for massaging the abdominal area.

4. Slippery elm

Slippery elm is a herb that has been used for centuries to soothe the digestive tract. It forms a protective layer on the gut lining, reducing inflammation and promoting healing. You can take slippery elm supplements in the form of capsules or powder form, or you can make tea by mixing slippery elm powder with water.

5. Bone broth

“Bone broth is a nutrient-rich liquid made by simmering bones, meat, and vegetables. It is rich in collagen, gelatine, and other gut-friendly nutrients that can help support a healthy gut lining and improve digestion. You can make it at home or find it in stores as a ready-made product,” shares the expert.

The bottom line

It is important to note that while these home remedies can support gut health, they should not be considered as a replacement for medical advice. If you have chronic or severe digestive issues, it’s best to consult a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.