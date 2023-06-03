Trump’s attorneys unable to locate sensitive military document he discussed in recording

Trump used to be recorded discussing the document all the way through a July 2021 assembly.

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump had been unable to locate the sensitive military document that Trump discussed on tape all the way through a July 2021 assembly at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golfing membership, resources aware of the subject inform ABC News.

Federal investigators have the audio recording, on which Trump recognizes he held onto a sensitive military document after leaving place of job, resources up to now instructed ABC News.

On the recording, which ABC News has now not listened to nor got, Trump is heard attacking Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and referencing one document in specific that Trump claimed Milley had compiled, in accordance to resources. Trump, who stated at the recording that he nonetheless had the document in his ownership, stated the document used to be about attacking Iran, resources stated.

Trump’s attorneys grew to become over paperwork in reaction to a March subpoena in quest of all paperwork and fabrics comparable to Milley and Iran, together with any fabrics containing invasion plans or maps, the resources instructed ABC News.

In their dealings with Trump’s attorneys, particular suggest Jack Smith’s investigators stated they in particular sought after the document that Trump referenced at the recording, resources aware of the subject stated. But they had been unable to locate it.

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at a Team Trump volunteer management coaching match held on the Grimes Community Complex, on June 1, 2023, in Grimes, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

It’s additionally now not transparent whether or not Trump had the precise document with him all the way through the July 2021 assembly whilst he used to be discussing it. Trump indicated all the way through the recording that he knew the document in query used to be secret, resources stated.

The particular suggest’s place of job declined to remark to ABC News.

The recording used to be made all the way through a gathering that Trump held with individuals who had been serving to former leader of team of workers Mark Meadows together with his memoir, in accordance to resources.

Contacted previous this week concerning the recording, a Trump spokesperson stated in a commentary to ABC News, “Leaks from radical partisans behind this political persecution are designed to inflame tensions and continue the media’s harassment of President Trump and his supporters.”