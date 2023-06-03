Man arrested in connection to Anaheim GardenWalk murders

An arrest has been made in connection with the Anaheim GardenWalk murders of 2 males. The Anaheim Police Department has known the suspect as Aristeo Martinez, age 21.

The incident took place on the GardenWalk’s parking construction in May. During the development, a big struggle broke out, adopted through a capturing. Deonte Marquis Lenin, age 32, used to be discovered with a minimum of one gunshot wound and gave up the ghost on the scene. Another sufferer, Elian Tanori Arvayo, age 21, used to be came upon simply outdoor affected by blunt pressure trauma and used to be later pronounced lifeless on the medical institution. Martinez used to be known as the individual of passion throughout police investigations.

Martinez used to be taken into custody on May 30 at the 2500 block of E. Bell Rd. in Phoenix, and he used to be arrested on homicide fees for Lenin’s loss of life. However, investigations on Arvayo’s loss of life are ongoing. Martinez’s bail is about at $1 million.

The Anaheim GardenWalk is a retail and eating hotspot located shut to the Disneyland hotel. People who incessantly discuss with the realm have been stunned to listen concerning the murders, with one declaring, “I’m surprised something like this happened. I’ve been here before. Nothing like this ever happened, so I’m just real surprised that there was a shooting here.”

As investigations proceed, any individual with information is requested to touch Anaheim Police or Orange County Crime Stoppers.

Additional information is but to be launched due to the continuing investigation.





