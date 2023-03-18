Trump to visit Texas for first 2024 campaign rally

Editor’s Note: The video above presentations KXAN News Today’s best headlines for March 17, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former President Donald Trump is anticipated to hang his first full-fledged rally of the 2024 campaign on March 25 at 5 p.m. in Waco, Texas, a campaign spokesman showed.

The rally will likely be held on the Waco Regional Airport, situated at 7909 Karl May Drive.

Timeline of occasions:

8 a.m. – parking and line opens

12 p.m. – doorways open

2 p.m. – Special visitor audio system ship remarks

5 p.m. – forty fifth President of the United States Donald J. Trump delivers remarks

General Admission tickets for the rally are to be had, in accordance to Trump’s campaign spokesman.

Trump remaining visited Austin in May 2022 as a part of his “American Freedom Tour.”