2023 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions: March Madness expert picks, favorites to win, winners, upsets

Well over 300 groups started the season again in November with the function of operating thru March Madness and profitable the 2023 nationwide championship. After the sector of groups chasing a identify used to be lowered to 68, it used to be whittled down to 64 groups nonetheless alive within the NCAA Tournament.

Now all that is left is to make your choices!

Our CBS Sports professionals have spent months making ready for this actual second. We've damaged down the tape, watched the highest gamers and compiled the entire intel vital to assist information you thru construction your bracket.

The CBS Sports faculty basketball group has crammed out its expert brackets, so bring to mind this as a cheat sheet to provide help to in profitable your pool.

OK, sufficient with the thrill stuff. On to the brackets …

2023 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

An incredible trainer, nice guards, skilled gamers and NBA skill are most often what it takes to win a countrywide identify. Houston assessments each field making an allowance for Kelvin Sampson is an amazing trainer, Jamal Shead and Marcus Sasser are nice guards, 4 of Houston’s height 5 scorers are non-freshmen, and Sasser and Jarace Walker will have to each be first-round NBA Draft choices. Am I excited about Sasser’s groin damage? Sure, slightly. But assuming he is OK, I believe Houston is healthier supplied than any one else to win six video games on this bracket and lower nets at the first Monday night time in April.

I’m going storybook. I’m going Houston to do what hasn’t been carried out since 1972: a group profitable the nationwide championship in its house town (UCLA did it in ’68 and ’72). I’m going Houston to do that, with UH alumnus Jim Nantz at the mic for the overall NCAA Tournament name of his Hall of Fame occupation. But I’m doing this, maximum of all, as a result of Houston has rated as the most efficient group in faculty basketball in each mainstream complicated analytic metric for months. The evidence is in. It’s no ensure this group even reaches the Final Four, however it’s the most efficient candidate. And if Marcus Sasser’s groin factor can subside, it approach the Cougars can have an uncongenial three-guard assault, a long run lottery select (Jarace Walker) and a trainer (Kelvin Sampson) who took this college to the largest level simply two years in the past. They have the pedigree, skill, measurement, power and toughness to do that.

As for Purdue, it has got the most efficient participant in faculty basketball. Painter is true up there with Sampson at the quick record of highest coaches within the recreation. I imagine the Boilers finish their March hex this 12 months and in spite of everything destroy thru to their first Final Four in 43 years, doing so with a heroic/dominant run from Zach Edey within the procedure. I’ll stay it quick on my different two Final Four groups: Gonzaga has the most efficient offense in faculty hoops and has rated as the most efficient group nationally for a month. Creighton has one of the most 8-10 highest beginning fives within the recreation and assessments each field for what you wish to have in a Final Four group: enjoy, protection, taking pictures, NBA athleticism, high-level level guard play, a actually excellent trainer. There can be a non-1/2/3 seed that breaks thru. Why no longer Creighton?

The well being of superstar guard and main scorer Marcus Sasser might motive doubt to creep into your thoughts concerning the Cougars’ possibilities, however will have to he go back at complete power, Houston will have to be considered the frontrunner till additional realize. This Kelvin Sampson-led membership is the hardest, maximum well-rounded group within the recreation and essentially the most grueling matchup for opposing groups to boot. They automatically rake at the offensive glass, thrive on second-chance alternatives and grind groups down with their methodical tempo. With 31 wins to simply 3 losses getting into March Madness, this Houston group charges No. 1 throughout more than one analytics websites and has the needful offensive/defensive stability you wish to have from a contender as the one group within the recreation with a top-11 offense and protection in adjusted potency scores.

Alabama struggled in its ultimate 4 common season video games after revelations about superstar freshman Brandon Miller’s connection to a deadly taking pictures turned into public. But the Crimson Tide regained their composure on the SEC Tournament and beat 3 NCAA Tournament groups by way of double-digits on their method to a identify. With veteran guards, elite wings/forwards and a rim protector down low in Charles Bediako, this group lacks not anything. While this system’s dealing with of an off-court scandal has obviously been questionable, the group has extra skill than any in faculty basketball.

Alabama won’t were my selection for the total No. 1 seed, however they indisputably were given a pleasant draw. The South Region options the weakest two and 4 seeds and a 3 seed this is suffering overdue within the season. Once they get to the Final Four, I be expecting Brandon Miller to take over and lead Bama to its first nationwide identify. Gonzaga didn’t have a normal season that lived up to the factors we’re used to from them. After the loss at Saint Mary’s, issues modified. The Zags backcourt play advanced specifically and they’re now on a roll getting into the NCAA Tournament. I be expecting that roll to proceed the entire method to Houston.

Click to enlarge Dennis’ bracket

I began filling out my bracket understanding how not likely it’s for colleges to win a countrywide championship after which run it again. I additionally know the way not likely it’s for a program to win a countrywide championship, lose lots of the number one rotation gamers after which come again and compete for a countrywide championship. But that is precisely what Kansas has carried out, notching a report 17 Quad 1 wins, every other Big 12 common season crown and incomes the 3rd No. 1 seed within the NCAA Tournament. I believe the bracket breaks favorably, as UCLA is coping with damage problems and Kansas can fit types with the likes of UConn or Gonzaga relying on what is wanted. From there it is a fourth assembly with Texas, in Houston, which will have to be epic after which dealing with the winner of my chaos aspect which has Arizona out of the South and Duke out of the East. The Blue Devils have no longer been enjoying like a No. 5 seed during the last 9 video games, as they have got gotten more fit and the blue chip learners have got much more relaxed of their roles. It’s a foul draw for Purdue, made even worse by way of the Madison Square Garden environment — a construction Duke performs in yearly — for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

