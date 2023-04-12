Trump Says He’ll Still Run For President If Criminally Convicted

Former President Donald J. Trump stated Tuesday that he would proceed campaigning for the White House even supposing convicted of against the law.

In his first nationwide media interview since pleading now not responsible closing week to 34 criminal fees associated with a hush-money scandal all the way through his 2016 White House bid, Mr. Trump complimented the strongmen leaders of a number of different nations; attacked “sick, radical” Democrats; and indicated that now not even a jail sentence would stay him from working for president.

“I’d never drop out, it’s not my thing,” Mr. Trump stated when requested on Fox News a few possible conviction.

In addition to his legal fees in New York, the previous president is dealing with a number of different legal investigations: One is expounded to his makes an attempt to overturn election ends up in Georgia, every other is into his efforts to carry directly to energy in Washington after shedding re-election and a 3rd is into his dealing with of labeled paperwork at his house in South Florida.